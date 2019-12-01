The holidays are a time of giving. But when it comes to the Friends of the Library’s annual winter book sale, there’s always a lot of getting, too.
The Stoughton Public Library is set to host the sale over three days this weekend, starting with the traditional Friends of the Library members-only sale from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, followed by the public sale from 6-9 p.m. The public is welcome to sales from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a bag sale (for donations) from noon to 3 p.m.
This is the last year the FOL will have their annual sale during the Victorian Holiday celebration. Instead they have created a more permanent “book nook” available year round for patrons to purchase used books.
For information, call the library at 873-6281.