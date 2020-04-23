Covenant Lutheran Church is hosting a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Monday, April 27.
The church is located at 1525 Van Buren St.
In a newsletter to congregation members, organizer Stephen Vincent Peterson wrote that staff are hyper aware of sanitation, and that participants will wear masks, have their temperature taken and keep donors six feet apart.
The newsletter also included information about the serious need for blood around the country.
“Over the last few days, the Red Cross has seen blood drive cancellations grow at a concerning rate. To date, about have been cancelled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in approximately 18,000 fewer blood donations.”
For information contact the church at 873-7494 and to make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767.