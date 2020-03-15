Each month staff from the Stoughton Public Library will share their favorite reads and films to the Stoughton community.
"Brittany Runs a Marathon" (film).
Reviewer Monica Castillo notes that “far from being just a simple comedy about fitness and weight loss, Brittany’s journey includes the healing and forgiveness it takes to really meet those goals.”
-Amy
"Where the Crawdads Sing: by Delia Owens (fiction).
This novel has been described by the author as a “nature-immersed mystery and love story with an ending that you’ll never guess, and never, ever forget.”
-Sarah B.
"Wylding Hall" by Elizabeth Hand (fiction).
A supernatural tale featuring mysteries, chills, overall creepiness…and a 1970s folk band.
-Amanda
"A Bright Woman Wanted" by Sarah Gailey (fiction).
This short and unique book features a group of female and nonbinary folks who cross through a dystopian future that has reverted to its Wild West roots.
-Bailey
"Jojo Rabbit" (film).
This dark comedy blends irreverent humor and serious ideas to deconstruct fascist thinking.
-Cynthia
"Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America" by Erik Larson (nonfiction).
This thrilling book of narrative nonfiction is a great blend of history and entertainment.
-Wendy
"Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (fiction)
This book is deceptively easy to read, featuring an incisive story of race and privilege.
-Kate
"Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee" by Casey Cep (nonfiction).
This work of nonfiction is a wonderfully written examination of the true story that Harper Lee researched, but was not able to write.
-Sarah M.
"Exhalation" by Ted Chiang (fiction).
New science fiction short stories by the author’s whose previous work inspired the 2016 film Arrival.
-Jim