New beginner exercise program starts March 9
A new beginner exercise class taught by a Stoughton Hospital nurse at the Stoughton Area Senior Center begins March 9.
Jennifer Mora will lead the Physical Activity for Lifelong Success (PALS) class for seniors 60 and over.
The class, which is free, includes 10 weeks of group exercise and a lifestyle class. It aims to create healthy lifestyles for seniors who previously haven’t exercised as much in the past.
The group exercise is 60 minutes, followed by 45 minutes of a lifestyle education course. The classes are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at 2 p.m.
After the class ends, Mora will provide participants six months of follow-up coaching and encouragement over the phone or in person.
Registration is required and involves a pre-check of the participant’s health, and space is limited. For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.