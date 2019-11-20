Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge baking

Robin Erdahl and Margaret Arneson check and package the lefse at the Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge earlier in 2019.

 Photo by Amber Levenhagen

Specialty Norwegian treats will be available during the annual Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge fall bake sale next Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the lodge, 317 S. Page St. shoppers can browse lefse, rommegrot, hardanger, rosemaled items and Mandt-Lodge cookbooks.

Other items for sale include Mandt Honey Works, Tupperware, Stoughton Historical Society items, postcards and dragon shirts.

Shoppers are welcome to park in the Livsreise parking lot after 4:30 p.m. During the day, however, the parking lot is for Livsreise patrons only.

For information, email Darlene Arneson at arnesonfamily5@gmail.com.

