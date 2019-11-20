Specialty Norwegian treats will be available during the annual Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge fall bake sale next Saturday.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the lodge, 317 S. Page St. shoppers can browse lefse, rommegrot, hardanger, rosemaled items and Mandt-Lodge cookbooks.
Other items for sale include Mandt Honey Works, Tupperware, Stoughton Historical Society items, postcards and dragon shirts.
Shoppers are welcome to park in the Livsreise parking lot after 4:30 p.m. During the day, however, the parking lot is for Livsreise patrons only.
For information, email Darlene Arneson at arnesonfamily5@gmail.com.