During the medication disposal event at the fire department, participants can dispose of unwanted medications without leaving the car.
The event is set 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E Main St.
It is meant to help community members safely get rid of prescription drugs. A news release states 70% of people addicted to prescription opioids got their first pills from a family member or friend – sometimes from a grandparent’s medicine cabinet.
These events are one of the most effective ways to reduce access and availability to prescription medications in the community, Teressa Pellett, project coordinator of the Stoughton Wellness Coalition and organizer of the event told the Hub in an email
“If medications aren't available in homes, they won't be misused by youth or others who should (not) have access to them,” she wrote.
People are encouraged to bring unwanted prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials, pet medication and sharps.
Organizers are also giving out free sharp containers for safe home storage.
For information, visit stoughtonwellness.org