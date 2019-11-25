Run off your Thanksgiving calories – and support a good cause simultaneously.
The annual Gobble Wobble event, which is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, starting at Level Up Fitness, 225 Hoel Ave., supports the Chip in For Meals program for the Stoughton Area School District.
Since 2011, it has raised more than $43,000, with $2,000 raised in a single running event.
Organizers said they are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year, to help more children.
To sign up for the run, participants should call Level Up Fitness at 205-2739, visit runsignup.com and search Level Up Fitness Gobble Wobble or register at 8 a.m. day of the event.
The route starts at Level Up Fitness and continues to Hilldale Lane, W. Milwaukee Street around Fox Prairie Elementary School and ends back at Level Up Fitness.
The Chip in for Meals program in the Stoughton Area School District is meant to help students whose families do not get assistance from the free and reduced lunch program, but still deal with food insecurity.
There are multiple factors that affect a student’s eligibility outside of the qualifiers established by the district and state. For example, parents may not know they qualify or could be embarrassed to admit they need help, or students may not reach out to the school to talk about the situation, Chris Kotlowski, organizer of the event, told the Hub in January.
In 2017, of the district’s 2,893 students enrolled, 27%, or 783 students, participated in the free and reduced lunch program, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
All proceeds from the Gobble Wobble run, benefit the Chip in for Meals program.