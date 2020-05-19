Affordable Transportation Program of Stoughton was awarded a grant in the amount of $1,000, Richard R. Hoffman, program coordinator, wrote to the Hub in an email.
The hospital wanted to recognize and partner with ATP to help them benefit the transportation of qualifying low to moderate income individuals requiring trips to the hospital for health issues, the release states.
Dan DeGroot, administrator, of the Hospital recommended the grant approval.
Due to COVID-19, Affordable Transportation has suspended all transportation with the exception of the two local food pantries.
Special arrangements are required for those trips, call Richard Hoffman at 873-6112 for information.