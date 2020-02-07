Stoughton Rotary Club recognized the Affordable Transportation Program by granting them a check in the amount of $1,000.00 as a part of their "Ask Us" initiative, to help Affordable Transportation continue their efforts in providing transportation to local Stoughton residents of low to moderate income. Richard Hoffman, coordinator of the program, accepted the funds.
"Stoughton Rotary went beyond expectations and plays a big part in helping our fellow residents in need," Hoffman said. "They surely live up to their motto "Service Above Self." For information on the Affordable Transportation Program, contact Hoffman at 873-6112.