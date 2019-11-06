Three new exhibitions are coming to Abel Contemporary Gallery for the holiday season.
The gallery will be filled with paintings of midwestern landscapes, small art-pieces for gifts and a sound, sculpture installation.
The opening reception is 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 with the exhibitions running through Tuesday, Dec. 31. The hours of Abel Contemporary Gallery are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
“Of Water, Air and Poetry,” is an exhibition by Diane Washa. She paints en plein air, which is the act of painting outdoors.
Washa, who has been painting in the open air since 2006, carries her easel, paints, brushes and canvas to secluded landscapes to paint in the early morning light.
The paintings “not only depict the formal structure and color of these scenes but manifest the indescribable aura and presence of the spaces,” according to a news release.
As guests walk through the gallery they can admire a sound and sculptural installation by Adam Hutchinson. In “Quintet for the Turn (Act II)’ five 1960s turntables play. Four of the turntables play looping excerpts from the 1963 John F. Kennedy memorial record while the fifth plays “we Have a Story,” by the Zio Jubilee Singers.
“The resulting experience is a layered aural tapestry of resonances as the various tones inform and alter one another,” a news release states.
For information, visit abelcontemporary.com.