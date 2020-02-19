Abel Contemporary Gallery is displaying three new art exhibits starting Friday, Feb. 28, until Thursday, April 12.
An opening reception for each display is set to take place from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 28, at the 524 E. Main St. gallery.
Theresa Abel, gallery owner, told the Hub the exhibits include “Deb Gottschalk: Water Speaks the Sky,” “Ancient Modern: Group Show” and “In no. 5: Anna Campbell: Apparatus for a Prototype.”
Abel said visitors will observe Gottschalk’s oil paint renderings of water and sky that depict the artist’s sense of place.
She said the group show will showcase how ancient artifacts influence contemporary pieces. A gallery news release states the group show includes artists Patricia Sannit, Ryan Myers, Nathan Hatch, Alex Mandli, Rick Hintze, Ali Kauss, Andy Rubin, Randall Berndt, Reid Schoonover, Charles Munch, Pranav Sood, Sandra Peterson and Peter Esdaile.
“Apparatus for a Prototype” will delineate, through various disciplines, Campbell’s view of gender equality, Abel said, and what the world might have looked like had civil rights been more prominent much earlier in human history.
For information, call 845-6600 or visit abelcontemporary.com.
‘Water Speaks the Sky’
Gottschalk’s work is all about capturing moments and evoking a feeling of nostalgia, Abel said.
Abel said visitors of this exhibit can look forward to work that is both technically impressive but poetic and thoughtful.
The news release states her intricate oil paintings not only capture the stillness of rippling ponds and rivers or how clouds swirl in the sky, but the tranquil stillness of such scenes.
The message Gottschalk conveys is her sense of place or a fond childhood memory, Abel said. The artist paints scenes the observer might connect with a fond memory of places they would visit when they were younger.
The release states Gottschalk takes hundreds of reference photographs, composing elements of the image together to capture the precise sense of place.
‘Ancient Modern’ group show
Artists, since the beginning of time Abel said, have been inspired by the creations of their ancient predecessors.
The release states this exhibit highlights the connection between archaic art and craft practices, and contemporary art. It will be a demonstration of how past civilizations continue to influence artists working in a variety of modern media, the release states.
Abel said one of the artists, Patricia Sannit creates sculptures that allude to having a function, but aren’t actually functional at all.
“If I told you they had been dug up from an (archeological) site, you would believe me,” she said.
Another exhibit artist, Pranav Sood, uses his Indian background on miniature painting to create vibrant and contemporary depictions. Miniature paintings are executed on materials such as paper and cloth on a small scale.
‘Apparatus for a Prototype’
Using sculpture, site specific installation and ephemera, Campbell’s work starts conversations about gender, the release states.
Site specific installations are created to exist in a certain place. Ephemera often comes from visual and written materials that surround the art world of popular culture from a particular era.
Abel said Campell seeks to envision what the world might have looked like if equality were more prominent in the 20th century.
Research is key to Campbell’s practice, the release states.
She uses props, scaffold and architectural fragments to make abstract sculptural references to “gay bars” and other spaces where people might feel more free to express their gender identity.