After two months of being closed down due to COVID-19 concerns, Abel Contemporary Gallery is putting on three new art exhibitions starting Friday, June 5.
The exhibits, titled “Put Your Boots On,” “Constructed Landscape: Group Show” and “In no. 5: Pranav Sood Life is About Love and Love is Complicated,” will be on display at the gallery, 524 E. Main St., until Wednesday, Aug. 23. Tickets are free and available through the gallery's website.
Theresa Abel, gallery director, told the Hub in an email the business is limiting the number of visitors to 25 at a time, including for upcoming opening receptions. If the gallery is at capacity, Abel said staff will take down phone numbers and text patrons when they can return.
Abel asks that all visitors wear a mask during their visit, and that they stand at least six feet apart from one another. The restroom is closed for public use.
Patrons are welcome to set up an appointment to visit during regular business hours, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, if they want to avoid waiting, Abel said.
“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and heed all recommendations of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), departments of health and our local elected officials,” a news release reads.
“Put Your Boots On” will feature the work of Madison-based ceramicist, Ryan Myers, who has long been fascinated by toys, cartoons and American folk art traditions, the release states.
The group show will depict landscapes that are painted, photographed or otherwise “evoke thoughts of untamed wilderness and untouched nature,” according to the release.
Artist Pranav Sood’s exhibit, the release states, will display large scale acrylic paintings inspired by traditional art from his home.
‘Put Your Boots On”
Myers creates sculptures that speak to both youthful pop culture and an ancient history, the release states.
The body of work that will be displayed at the gallery starting June 5 is inspired in part by Myer’s daughter’s rain boots, which featured frog faces on the toes “and the common refrain of telling her to get on her boots,” according to the release.
“The phrase gestures toward a variety of possibilities -- the beginnings of an adventure, the hard work ahead and the playfulness of wearing animal face boots,” the release reads.
‘Constructed Landscape’
The “Construction Landscape: Group Show” tells stories with scenes rarely as wild as the audience is led to believe, the release states.
It features the works of Ann Orlowski, Robert Farrell, Mary Fischer, Kay Brathol Hostvet, Jonathan Wilde, Allan Servoss, William Lemke, Eric Thomas Wolever, Kyle Johns, James Wade, Tiffany C. Bailey, Mike Rebholz and Chris Gargan.
The release states the overall exhibit explores the “obvious and unseen” man-made forces that shape our landscapes in a variety of two- and three-dimensional media -- paintings and sculptures.
‘Love is Complicated’
Sood’s exhibit features his meditations on relationships -- both familial and romantic -- the release states.
“(These) feature abstracted human and animal forms adorned with bright painstakingly-rendered patterns and lines,” it reads.
The body of work, “Life is About Love and Love is Complicated,” is Sood’s final project for the University of Wisconsin - Madison Masters of Fine Art program.