To pass the time as people isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoughton resident Brenda Schultz found a creative way to socialize with her neighbors — with social distancing protocols in mind.
Schultz sent a photo to the Hub via email depicting her and seven friends sitting in chairs six feet apart from one another on their street. The eight individuals in the photo are bundled up in their winter attire, one has a small dog tied to the chair via leash.
Other residents have experienced a similar challenge of finding a new normal as they hunker down at home to halt the spread of COVID-19.
There has been no leaving for a night out on the town, sitting down with a friend over coffee, or visiting loved ones. And all social events have been either postponed or canceled.
Life for most Stoughtonites has ground to a screeching halt. The public is doing its part to flatten the curve of the disease, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic March 11.
But as the public likely grieves the loss of lives and livelihoods, it has been challenged to find creative ways to pass the time while stuck at home.
The Hub received stories from parents with children, workers who have gone virtual and those who are now unemployed, among many others. Most said they’ve been engaging in arts and crafts, reading, cleaning and organizing their homes, doing yardwork, keeping the kids entertained and contacting loved ones however they can.
Some people responded to a Hub inquiry via Facebook post on theStoughton, Wisconsin Neighborhood Group page.
A commenter identified as Syd Ne said her family is taking things slow. She posted a photo of her daughter helping with food preparation by her kitchen sink.
“My 3 year old likes to chip in, so she’s helping to prepare food and wash dishes, etc.,” she wrote. “It gives her something to do and takes extra time so we don’t get bored. It’s a good way for me to keep her occupied without having to come up with extra art projects or lessons.”
Another commenter, Laurie Larson Downs, said she and other individuals in the Facebook group are writing notes to one another.
“Many have stepped up to help support a card shower for elderly folks in local care facilities,” she said.
Vanessa Tarbell, commenter, said she’s engaging in canning projects, yard clean up, family games, watching movies, deep cleaning and organizing.
“The dogs are getting extra walks,” she said.
Commenter Laura Stokstad said she’s enjoyed connecting with friends and family.
“I am talking on the phone a lot and so thankful that long distance calls don’t cost anything anymore,” she said. “(I’m also) reading the books I’ve been waiting for some time to read and praying for health for us all.”