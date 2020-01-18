For Erin and Ryan Horrisberger, 2018 was probably the worst year of their lives.
Erin, age 38, was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm and nearly lost sight in both her eyes because of detached retinas. She spent three weeks facing the floor unable to lift her head – all while pregnant and caring for her four other children.
Fortunately, Erin said she is doing really well and able to see out of both eyes. But the scare and the help they got to get through it inspired the Horrisbergers and 10 of their friends to help others in their community.
“Everybody has that story,” Erin said. “It is a hard year, it is a hard season; and it can be so hard to get out of that without help.”
The group created a “Blessing Box” that is mounted outside of the Horrisbergers’ home at 1548 Lincoln Ave. The box, roughly 3 feet high and 2 feet deep, is stuffed with donated items available to anyone who walks by.
The box can include toothpaste, paper towels, shampoo, body wash, spaghetti, beans chili, breakfast cereal, oatmeal, baby food and even knitted mittens.
“It is for the person walking their dog who needs a little something, or the kid walking home from school who is hungry,” Erin said.
The group does not monitor who takes what, how much one takes or when someone takes it. There is even a little flashlight attached to the side so people can take things at night if they need. Ryan said the box has been successful because of the community effort.
Neighbors hand-knit gloves and hats for the box, and individuals knock on the door to donate diapers, canned goods and even money to be stocked as needed.
One Friday, Ryan said, an 8 year old girl knocked on their door wanting to know who could take things from the box. On Monday, that young girl came back to the Horrisbergers’ home to drop off applesauce containers stating that she had hard times in her young life.
“It makes me want to cry that people care and love other people that they don’t even know,” Ryan remembers the young girl saying.
The Horrisbergers had anticipated keeping it through January, but because the experience has been so positive for them and their neighbors, they haven’t decided when they are going to take it down.
“There is something about it that makes you feel warm inside,” Erin said.