The business list below is provided by the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce. Business owners are expected to update the list when hours change. Not every business in Stoughton is on this list, but business owners are welcome to be added by emailing visitorservices@stoughtonwi.com.
A Day in the Country
Open by appointment
Abel Contemporary Art Gallery
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
All though the House
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Autumn Pearl
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon Sunday
Cheesers
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Chorus Public House
Open for events in accordance with Forward Dane plan
Cornerstone Spa and Salon
10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Elsing’s Secondhand Shop
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; Thursday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Diakonos Designs
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Diamonds Select
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday
Duck Soup Signs and Design
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Dune Gift and Home
Curbside pick up and online shopping only
10 a.m. to noon Saturday
Fired up Nutrition
7:30- 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday
Gemini Games
2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Green Road Pottery
3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; Noon to 3 p.m Saturday
Greetings and Gifts
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
McGlynn Pharmacy
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Midwest Best CBD
Free home delivery and shipping
Next Generation
Hours vary each week, check the Facebook page for updates
Nordic Nook
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 .m. Friday and Saturday
Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Stoughton Floral
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
Studio 184
Curbside pick up only
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
Woodland Studios
Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Yahara Chocolate
3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
Closed
Livreise Norwegian Heritage Center
Stoughton Opera House