The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce has a list of businesses open, with hours available on it’s website.

 Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

The business list below is provided by the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce. Business owners are expected to update the list when hours change. Not every business in Stoughton is on this list, but business owners are welcome to be added by emailing visitorservices@stoughtonwi.com.

A Day in the Country

Open by appointment

Abel Contemporary Art Gallery

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

All though the House

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Autumn Pearl

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon Sunday

Cheesers

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Chorus Public House

Open for events in accordance with Forward Dane plan

Cornerstone Spa and Salon

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Elsing’s Secondhand Shop

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; Thursday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Diakonos Designs

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Diamonds Select

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Duck Soup Signs and Design

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Dune Gift and Home

Curbside pick up and online shopping only

10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Fired up Nutrition

7:30- 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday

Gemini Games

2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Green Road Pottery

3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; Noon to 3 p.m Saturday

Greetings and Gifts

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

McGlynn Pharmacy

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Midwest Best CBD

Free home delivery and shipping

Next Generation

Hours vary each week, check the Facebook page for updates

Nordic Nook

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 .m. Friday and Saturday

Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Stoughton Floral

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday

Studio 184

Curbside pick up only

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

Woodland Studios

Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Yahara Chocolate

3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday

Closed

Livreise Norwegian Heritage Center

Stoughton Opera House

Contact Mackenzie Krumme at mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com.