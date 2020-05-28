Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this morning, then periods of rain during the afternoon. High around 70F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.