The show went on for the Sons of Norway Mandt lodge annual third grade contest.
Stoughton third grade students were invited to draw or paint anything related to Syttende Mai and to give their art piece a title and description.
Finn du Preez, a student in Mr. Strandlie’s class at Kegonsa Elementary School, detailed his art piece “Images of Norway” by drawing Vikings rowing a boat, Norwegian dancers and a troll.
Titan Malouf, also a student from Mr. Strandlie’s class went with a history angle with his piece “Vikings.”
Congratulations to Finn and Titan for being chosen as the winners of the 2020 Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge third grade contest. Lodge members would like to thank all of the wonderful artists from Kegonsa Elementary for their thoughtful, fun and festive entries.