The City of Stoughton is healthy and vibrant.
Most of our store fronts on Main Street are occupied, and our town is lively and inviting. People come from all over to attend performances at the Opera House. We have a great turnout for Syttende Mai and other community activities. Our town is known to be rich in volunteers for community participation.
Like all communities, we have things we want to work on – declining enrollment in the school district, not enough family housing in the $200,000 to $225,000 range, a desire for accessible public transportation and an exciting riverfront project coming up.
About 10 years ago, I went to a conference on rebuilding communities, filled with examples of economically ravaged towns that had to reinvent themselves, and it left a huge impression on me. One of the most important ideas I came away with was what’s known as asset based community development.
As presenter John McKnight put it, “Projects started and carried out by individuals and groups following their passions, are more sustainable than programs funded by grants and run by paid employees.”
A prime example is the craftsmanship of the bar and dragon in the Viking Brew Pub. I love to go there for the food, but the bar is fantastic to look at something the creator obviously took so much pride in. People come from all over to see the bar, enjoy the atmosphere and taste some local product.
Everyone benefits exponentially with these projects. Individuals get to use their natural skills and talents creating something they enjoy and benefits everyone, and the community benefits by the creative beautiful talents of local citizens drawing people in.
That is why a group of community-minded people is putting on a Stoughton Community Networking Conference this spring. The conference, set for April 25 is planned to identify the assets within our community and to learn more about the people who are already investing a great deal of time and energy volunteering in our community.
The idea for this conference came from a social concerns committee at Christ Lutheran Church, which was brainstorming projects we would like to do for the coming year. We heard of some homeless children in need of housing and wanted to help.
As we talked about it, I realized that churches and volunteer organizations are always looking for ways to support the community, while service agencies are always looking for ways to meet the needs.
We decided to bring these two groups together for an information sharing conference.
So we will thank volunteers for their time with a free conference and a free lunch. And in the process, we plan to learn more about them and why they donate.
We also want to find out their interests and concerns for our community, what projects they like to work on and how we support them as they support our community.
The social concerns committee concluded that it’s often hard to start a conversation. So we are beginning with real, identified challenges in our community, namely transportation, employment assistance, housing and mentoring.
We want to support all of the organizations and associations that are working on projects in Stoughton, so this conference is for those who volunteer and for the service providers that are identifying the needs and usually putting on the events. It’s a time for the service providers to also relax and have the opportunity to share knowledge and experience.
This is an information sharing and brainstorming event.
The information gathered from this event will be used to create a community data base to help our community communicate better and connect the needs and assets of our environment. The database would be shared with those who attend and hopefully help to create a communications network.
The Stoughton Community Networking Conference is in partnership with the VA Hospital’s “Whole Health Program.” The VA and other health care providers are acknowledging that health is more than taking medication. Total health is affected by relationships, community and what motivates individuals.
People are willing to make positive health changes to meet a new grandchild, see their daughter graduate and to reach other milestones. Health care providers are starting to ask, “What matters to you?” and, “How can I help you meet your goals?”
The VA and the UW Health system are investigating how to incorporate community into the health care plan. This project could help to create a template that could be used by other communities to help satisfy this need in the future.
After this conference, I would expect participants would come together again in the fall to a community expo, where we could bring what we have learned to the rest of the community at a public event. This follow-up event would be to share knowledge about the wonderful community we live in and further showcase the assets, skills, talents and interests of those who participated and continue to address the interests, challenges and opportunities within Stoughton.
If you are a volunteer in our community, I would like to hear from you. If you would like more information on this project, please call or email me.