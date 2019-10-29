Mentors and networking are valuable and can be the deciding factors in the strength of a community.
According to “The Chronicle of Evidence-Based Mentoring,” Oprah Winfrey was mentored by the late poet and celebrated author Maya Angelou.
“She was there for me always, guiding me through some of the most important years of my life,” Winfrey said. “Mentors are important, and I don’t think anybody makes it in the world without some form of mentorship.”
The Chronicle also tells how former Apple CEO Steve Jobs mentored Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, saying they met often to discuss management practices and noting that Zuckerberg posted a thank-you when Jobs passed away in 2011.
Often, successful individuals say it was a teacher who made them feel special, made them think they were talented, inspired them to develop a skill or overcome adversity and challenges.
There is a lot of power in having someone in your corner. It can be a game changer to know someone who has been there and done that and is willing to stand by your side and advise you or occasionally hold your hand and lead you.
There are many organizations that take this role for members of the Stoughton community, and eight years ago, some of them came together to create the Stoughton Area Resource Guide.
I am working to bring this group back together to reconnect, share information and do some creative problem solving of issues that still challenge the Stoughton community.
It’s an important role, and one of the most important ways it helps people is teaching them how to cope. Successfully learning a new skill breeds confidence and courage to continue to try to new things.
This includes learning the importance of self-discipline and studying. A mentor can help you find the endurance to try a little harder or go a little longer to reach your goal.
Working as a nurse in a clinic, and with drug dependent patients, the importance of good role models and mentoring becomes really obvious. It’s hard to cope when you are in pain, and if the pain pills become a long-term tool in being able to cope people get sucked in.
As individuals deal with the narcotic epidemic, lack of coping skills or poor coping skills, continues to come up as a common denominator. Mentoring and learning new coping skills can help pull loved ones out of dependence on narcotics.
Networking and the united strength of families and healthy friends can surround someone with love and give them the strength and courage to succeed.
It’s always a good idea to tell someone “good job” when you are impressed, as honest compliments can change someone’s direction. I didn’t know I was a writer until someone listened to my story and said, “You should write that and submit it for an article.”
I found a poem that states: “you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know.” I can’t find the author. But I wrote it on the cover of my phone to look at when I need strength and courage.
I don’t know anyone who came from a perfect family, with perfect parents, in a perfect world. It seems so easy for someone who has struggled and survived, to just show others how to travel through the maze of life.
It’s like the feeling of cracking a brain teaser puzzle and remembering how hard it seemed until you cracked it and now it seems so obvious.
Children learning life skills, young adults learning independence, working adults overwhelmed with demands, and older adults learning technology can all use a mentor. My 10 year old grandchild was my technology mentor and fixed my cell phone (Thank you Savannah). We can all be a mentor.
It’s really all about seeing the benefits of living as a team. If we all act as mentors, providing assistance and sharing strengths; and we all accept help, knowing someone else has already been there, we will be stronger as a family and a community.
That’s why I want to support mentoring and advocacy programs in Stoughton.
We already have START, the Stoughton Area Resource Team, which provides support and advocacy for those 18-55 years old who need a hand up, and there are many other groups out there.
Community Living Connections provides support for adults with developmental disabilities. Head Start and Early Head Start, provide support to families with young children. Eyes of Hope Stoughton, works to support young adults. Joining Forces for Families, links families with resources to address basic needs.
The MARC center supports services for adults with disabilities. The Stoughton Youth Center supports teenagers. The Stoughton Senior Center supports adults 55 and over.
The Stoughton Area Resource Guide lists these and other basic services for individuals and families seeking assistance and support. It is available on the Stoughton library website.
In March 2020, a conference will attempt to bring this group back together for a sharing of information and to develop some long term networking between the groups.
If you are interested in being a part of this conference or learning more, please send a message with your interest and contact information to StoughtonMentoring@gmail.com.