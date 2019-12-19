When Lou Falligant heard about the physician’s assistant program from a friend, he was sold immediately.
At the time, there were only 10 physician assistant programs in the country, and all were in their infancy. Yale had a grant for their program, and Lou was able to get a full scholarship to Yale.
Now, Lou, a Stoughton resident, works at UW Health Cottage Grove Clinic, where he’s been for the past 10 years. He and his wife Lee have five children and seven grandchildren, and he tells me that Lee fostered good core values in the kids, including a strong work ethic and kindness.
Lou seems to have an endless amount of patience, and he seems to facilitate an atmosphere of strength and stability. Patients trust him and call him Dr. Lou. They have faith in his ability and know he cares.
A big reason for that is that he grew up in a strong community that helped him build character and purpose.
Lou grew up on a farm between Stoughton and Edgerton on the Yahara River near Fulton. He knew all of the neighboring farmers very well. Many of them were third-generation families in one home. Most of the farm families went to the same church in Fulton.
Lou’s parents were not raised on farms, so the locals helped them with advice and shared equipment with them. If there was an injury, illness, or death in the community, they all sprang into action to help with milking, harvesting and food.
He said growing up on a farm, it was understood that everyone had to contribute to keep the farm working and healthy. There were always a lot of chores and everyone had to work together and get along to get the jobs done on time.
There wasn’t time for complaining or feeling sorry for themselves. It was a community.
They divided the work, they shared resources, and together they succeeded. It helped to build a strong work ethic and develop communication skills.
Lou’s first job as a physician’s assistant was with a general practitioner in Buffalo County. The doctor he worked with had to do everything; he worked in the clinic, hospital, emergency room and nursing home. He even did surgeries.
Lou worked 80 hours a week, and it was exhausting, but he learned a lot and there was a lot of job satisfaction. He fondly remembers this old physician as his mentor.
Lou has had a variety of positions including teaching in a physician’s assistant program in Madison for a year. He worked at Madison General Hospital in direct patient care and had administrative duties as supervisor of cardiology and operations manager. He even survived the merger between Methodist and Madison General Hospital.
That, he told me, was his most difficult job.
There was a lot of anger and animosity, and he frequently had cardiologists in his office venting. He listened calmly and empathized. The cardiologists realized the merger wasn’t his decision and he couldn’t do anything about it, but he tried to help them with their struggles and tried to help them feel at home.
Lou is a good communicator and liked management. He is able to flow around people instead of bowling them over. He is able to get along with CEOs as well as regular staff and have them feel like he cares about their needs.
He later worked for Dean Clinic as a combined clinical administrator float and family medicine PA and director of advanced practice providers for 16 years. This was a good job until he was directing over 200 advanced practice providers, and this is when he decided he really needed direct patient contact to be happy.
He would be retired by now had he kept doing only administrative work. He keeps coming back for the patient care and the interaction with staff.
Lou loves what he does, he told me, and he tries to convey that to the patient when he is with them, that he genuinely does care and wants to do the right thing.
He also looks for ways to have fun at work; if you spend your whole day not liking your job, not liking where you are, thinking management stinks and complaining about it, it drags everyone down.
His advice is to look for ways to have fun at work and build relationships – the kind you look forward to every day. Most importantly, he says, get your compliments from the patients and let them be your job satisfaction.
To Lou, it’s the eye contact, touching, hearing what they have to say and knowing you made a difference, then getting the hand shake and a hug that makes it all worthwhile.
And he knows that growing up in a farm community and learning the importance of working together helped him to become the person that he is.
If you want to develop strong family values and a good work ethic, he says, grow up on a farm and raise your kids on a farm. There, everyone has to contribute to make it work, and everyone knows that, you can’t be self-centered in this type of situation.