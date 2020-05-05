Several weeks ago, when everything started turning upside-down and it seemed like there was more uncertainty in the world than stability, I started cleaning up my flower beds.
Some people do spring cleaning and organizing inside the house; I like to do it outside.
I raked out the flower beds, looking for sprouts of new life, analyzing the new growth trying to decide whether it was a weed or something to save. I love to find hidden plant treasures like flowering cherry and apple trees planted by the birds.
I enjoy watching crocuses, daffodils and tulips bloom. I can’t remember where or what colors I planted, so it’s always a bit of a spring mystery.
Being outside and playing in the dirt is my choice for grounding. It’s revitalizing to breathe in the fresh oxygen, feel the breeze on my cheek and the sun on my arms.
I love to listen to the birds chatter and sing. I try to decipher what kind of gossip or news they are spreading around. The tone is definitely different between “the bird feeders have just been filled” and “the hawk is hunting!”
I love my morning walks, especially with the beautiful weather we have had this spring. I’ve been walking around thinking that the birds, animals and plants are oblivious to the fact that there is a pandemic happening and affecting the humans.
They may have noticed fewer cars on the road, less pollution, a slower pace and congestion in the air. People are walking their dogs and greeting others as they pass, people are sitting in their driveways visiting with neighbors and friends and enjoying the fresh air.
I love to feed the birds and watch their interactions. The small song birds seem to be the earliest in the morning.
Sometimes the goldfinches tolerate another goldfinch on the same thistle sock, and sometimes they are annoyed and want more space. Just like humans, they seem a little moody at times.
The black birds seem to be more prevalent closer to the end of the day. They definitely have more of a domineering attitude around the bird feeders. They aren’t going to mess around; others better just step aside and let them eat, or they will just shove off those that get in the way.
I put up some small bird houses a few weeks ago and have been patiently waiting to see if any birds would find favor with them. This morning, a pair of little wrens were house hunting, and I could almost hear them as they poked into each vacant house.
“I like this one, the location is perfect, but do you think it’s a little small?”
The other wren says, “Yes this one is much more roomy, it might be a little riskier attached to this tree, but let’s take this one!” and they promptly started moving in.
The birds are probably appreciating the humans’ pandemic. I am more attentive to my bird feeders and keep feeding them by overturning the earth, logs, leaves and coverings and exposing more bugs.
I think they like to see me walking into the backyard with my gardening tools. They watch in anticipation to see what I overturn or stir up. Their calls are excited, spreading the news that the feeders are filling and grubs are available!
I am becoming more aware of the world around me. The birds in my backyard are members of a huge community, so I am going through 50 pounds of bird seed in about 10 days. I have over 30 varieties of birds in my backyard.
If I sit still for a couple of hours, I can watch and begin to interpret the social life within the woods, the communications between the different types of birds, the warnings and happy singing. I learn where they live, whom they like to visit and whom they avoid.
I recently read a story that made me realize something.
There was a man walking in the woods complaining about the world around him. He was venting about finances, economics, relationships, and one of the trees spoke up and said, “You think you see the whole picture and the world around you, but there is a whole different world underground beneath my roots.”
There are actually many different worlds within our own backyard, both above and below ground.
The birds in the trees have a social life that is all their own. I watch them chase each other, socializing at the bird feeders, sometimes they patiently wait for a space, and sometimes they say, “Enough waiting; it’s my turn!”
That’s the competition and the compassion.
The bluebird and his wife are almost always together. He keeps watch for predators while she eats, flying with her and tenderly sitting next to her, and sometimes they pass a seed to the other as if in a kiss.
I’ve been reconnecting to roots, whether it be plant roots, family roots, cleaning to find history or calling friends. Those things get me grounded and can bring strength and stability.
Have a lovely spring.