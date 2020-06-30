I’ve been thinking about the Fourth of July, Independence Day, and the extra meaning it seems to hold this year.
I’m sure the end of the war and a new freedom was a huge relief and celebration in 1781. It was probably also a time of trepidation.
Wars, pandemics, and life-changing events can create a blank slate, a time to start over, reevaluate who we are and where we are going. A time to create a new foundation, a new normal, new boundaries, and new rules.
A war turns everything upside down; there’s grief and the loss of friends, family, and a way of life. There’s painful memories that may never erase. The job we had might be gone or different when we return home.
We are different, shaped by new experiences and the things we have seen or done. Material possessions might have been destroyed. We are starting out again with a new uncertainty.
What often determines how well we survive the change is our strength (mental, emotional and physical) and spirit; it’s how much energy and determination we have to succeed. Friends, family, and community can make a difference, to provide assistance and support, sharing the minimal resources that everyone has. We are all stronger together.
We always do the best we can with what we have to heal, get stronger, and forge a new path. We build character and resilience. We grow and time goes by. We become stronger, more flexible, more adaptable, more resilient.
My most significant life changing event to date, was a divorce. My life went upside-down.
I finally found peace in the realization that the only things we really have, are what is in our hearts, our minds and our spirit. We can lose everything else. I learned to travel light.
In the last several years, my life has settled into an easy groove, I haven’t had to struggle. I have more time, money, and ability to do what I want, and complacency has settled into my spirit.
The pandemic put me upside-down again, and the complacency that I’ve fallen into seems to have left me weaker, less adaptable, less flexible and more rigid. When the protests began in Madison, I had a Zoom meeting with my children and I told them I didn’t get it.
I told them, “Just tell me what to think,” and I realized that I had forgotten how to think.
I hadn’t realized I had a problem with race, religion or color. My children said, “The fact that you don’t get it means you have a problem.”
I appreciated that they said they knew my intentions were good. They said I’m a good person, but the best thing I can do right now is be silent, listen and learn. They recommended a list of movies and videos to help understand the inequalities in race and color and how to bring about change.
Over the last several years, I’ve allowed myself to just accept what was put in front of me, I’ve let others interpret life, and I’ve just accepted it as truth, because it was easier.
Now, I’m upset with myself for giving in.
Life-changing events can be an opportunity to grow stronger and smarter and to be more human. We need resiliency, flexibility and growth; sometimes it’s how we tell we are alive.
As humans, we are often at our best when things are at their worst.
The uncertainty in the air will hopefully create a new flexibility and resilience in me and those around me. Hopefully, next time I talk to my children, I’ll have new understanding and be ready to be part of the cure rather than being part of the problem.
There’s an excitement in restarting again, a new hope for a better life, with a renewed sense of responsibility. I’m determined to have a greater awareness of prejudice.
It’s time to wake up.