One day, Grandpa called me from his farm next door to let me know that he and Santa had put the reindeer in the stalls for some oats and hay while they went in the house for a visit.
He told me that even though it had been a little touch-and-go, if I ran out to the road by my mailbox right then, it was likely Santa dropped something off for me on his way back to the North Pole.
Suspicion popped up inside of me, filling in the space that had just a moment before held excitement.
I believed in Santa Claus, and I believed the reindeer-in-the-barn part of the story without a doubt, but because Grandpa was a joker at times, the hint of a present seemed sketchy. It wasn’t Christmas yet, and since when did Santa quit using the chimney and stockings in favor of throwing things out like beer bottles in the ditch?
I was a pretty good kid, but Grandpa probably had to work pretty hard to plead a glowing enough case for me to score this early bonus from The Benevolent Bearded One. I decided to have some faith and not argue the details.
When he hung up, I ran out the door.
The plain, white box tied with plain, white string was in the snow, and I almost didn’t see it at first. I looked down the road both ways, searching for deer or sleigh-tracks until I remembered to look up – they’d be flying!
For days, I clomped around the house in my brand-new cowboy boots almost constantly. I had to wear three pairs of socks to make up the extra space inside of them because they were too big, but I was so thrilled, I didn’t mind at all.
When Mom would say she’d had more than enough of all that clomping, I’d take my boots off my feet and instead stick my face inside, breathing like a person with a paper bag trying not to faint and getting as much of that heavenly leather smell as I could into my head.
I studied the fancy stitching on the shafts and wondered who decided the colors. I didn’t think there were any elves making cowboy boots; they just made toys, so I decided Mrs. Claus must have done some of Santa’s shopping for him. Probably all older women enjoyed shoe-shopping as much as my grandma did, and Mrs. Claus sure did a good job picking out my boots.
There was just one problem. The size.
The more I thought about that extra space in my beautiful boots, the more I felt the joyful space around my heart begin to become packed instead with dread. Santa sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake, so for sure he’d seen not only my feet but also those of my sister.
These boots were her size, not mine.
My clomping thereafter got to be extra loud, more like stomping. If these boots had really been meant for my sister, the only solution was to continue clomping so loudly that even if my mouth accidentally popped open and suggested the truth nobody would be able to hear it.
A battle was raging in all those spaces inside of me.
I knew, though, that those empty spaces didn’t really exist. I had learned that the previous summer, when we went to the butcher.
There, the man had taken the bucket-loader to hoist up one of Grandpa’s crazy fat Angus by its back legs, and I was finally old enough to be allowed to watch.
I knew all the steers were supposed to be sort of fat, but I also knew from school that it wasn’t good for people to be fat.
Previously, I’d never considered it a real bad problem, because I thought fat was just all built up on the outside. A fat person was like a scuba man in a rubber suit that covered his whole body, and if that person wanted to lose weight, all they really needed was some help with their zipper, and out would pop their skinny self.
The day I watched the man unzip that steer, I found out I was wrong. That Angus maybe used to have some empty spaces inside, where things like suspicion or greed could have popped up, but not anymore, because they were packed chock full of fat.
That steer had fat around his heart, fat hugging his liver, fat wrapped up in his intestines, fat everywhere inside, not just on his outside. He didn’t have any empty spaces at all.
As I clomped around in my cowboy boots with my worry, I knew that never in a million years was I going to be fat. My empty spaces wouldn’t have room for any fat because they were always getting filled up by other things.
You can imagine the relief that flooded me when Grandpa slipped up on Christmas Day, abandoning his ruse and asking me if the boots fit me OK or if he should take them back for an exchange.