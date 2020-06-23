I don’t claim to be a specialist on flowering plants, but I’ve buttered my chin with dandelions and watched armies of ants marching on peonies, and if you give me a snapdragon blossom I will likely perform a miniature puppet show for you.
I have received roses from suitors, clipped lilacs for a fat vase and dropped a flower into an open grave more than once, but it never continued to bloom underground, nor rooted and grew anew. Flowers must be planted, not buried.
We can and do identify plants by the color, shape, and the time of arrival of their flowers. A yellow daffodil is not a tomato plant. A pink geranium is not a cherry blossom. But woe to us who apply the same strict regard when categorizing fellow man.
The color of a person’s skin, their appearance and their age does not strictly portend their fragrance or their fruit.
During these times of social distancing, I have spent more time in a deck chair than at any other time in my life. When we might previously have declared it too hot or too buggy outside, now we seem to find relief in undesirable conditions.
To retreat indoors means to be alone, and there is little true comfort in air-conditioned isolation. A phone conversation held as I regard my drab carpeting or stare unseeing at the plain walls has become exhausting, somehow.
And to make things worse, my walls are white, which is not a desirable color to be lately.
The two decks I frequent are those of ladies old enough to be my mother; they are dear friends and wise women. They have children and grandchildren in a variety of colors, both “blossom-color” and skin-color. A nurse, a chef, a teacher, an advocate, a salesman, a college athlete, a homemaker, a rope jumper, a dinosaur aficionado.
White, black, and mixed.
One of the women has perennial gardens, and she has recently been doodling maps, updating notes of which plants bloom when and what their hues are. Her intent is to diligently fill in any gaps by planting new varieties among them that will take over when others have finished their season, so that there is never a time without blossoms in her yard. Each year, they will come back, no matter who is there to see them.
At the other woman’s house, a plethora of annuals spill from planters. They are cheerful and colorful and will bloom continuously all summer, but they will not return next year.
As much as she enjoys the flowers, she delights even more in seeing her grandchildren in her yard, two little ones who visit every week. Annually, as these girls grow, they will be so different as to be almost new each year.
While a clematis below a trellis climbs the same lattice and blooms the same pale blue flowers each year, the dark-skinned 8 year old girl will not always be merely jumping rope in her grandma’s yard. Someday, she might blossom as graceful and dignified as a midnight iris in the petal folds of her Supreme Court Justice gown, her dark fists unfurling to show pink palms that bloom with righteousness.
The apple tree that is older than me will never be relocated and it can never bear a different kind of fruit, but the wee caramel-colored preschooler at age 4 is like a curious seed fluff on the wind – there is no telling where she will land and what she will grow to be! We can pray that when her time comes, she will flower in a new landscape very different from that of today.
Many people will likely continue to identify these girls as black much of their lives. I will always be considered white, and my horse is a shade of white known as grey. But on my refrigerator are two coloring-book pictures the girls gave to me which make my heart blossom with hope.
They are images of a girl with a horse, and there isn’t a square millimeter of black or white or grey on either page. To those little girls, my horse and I are not white, but an amazing collage of bright colors – purple, red, yellow, green, orange, brown and blue!
I am tempted to dig a hole in which to throw all the white flowers I can find and bury them so they can never blossom or grow again, but instead I will follow the wisdom of my friends and plant as many different flowers as I can, in a careful manner, that they all prosper in their seasons, side by side in harmony.