It has been said that necessity is the mother of all invention. That’s a lie.
I know it can sometimes be laziness, because I just invented a brilliant concept based solely on the apathy I felt when faced with the simple task of heating up soup for myself.
But that is not entirely true, either. The idea did not pop into my mind as quickly as the lightbulb coming on when I opened the microwave door. It defrosted slowly, often in the middle of the night, and it wasn’t independently spawned by sloth – loneliness had a hand in it too.
The silence of solitude can make one long for companions, which is how I got the idea for a housing community for unmarried empty-nesters like me.
I live in an apartment complex, and the building seems to be made of paper. Sometimes, we residents probably annoy one another as we navigate creaky floors, drop heavy objects or turn the act of vacuuming into an obsession, but I also find these sounds comforting. It’s the audible evidence of the presence of others.
I particularly enjoy the rhythmic snoring of the man downstairs, but last week he went on vacation and left me sleepless, without the sonorous soothing I had grown accustomed to.
I used to scoff at insomniacs, but now that I am 50, my brain enjoys pawing me awake like a cat during the witching hour so that we can spend some quality time together, such as rehashing every bad decision we’ve ever made. I often can convince it to quiet down if I point out that we don’t want to wake the sub-tenant, but not the week when all was silent below.
That was when I wished I’d had more options.
It made me wish I could get up, pull on a robe, and pad down to a common lounge and find some other sleepless souls curled in blankets on the sofas, blinking and yawning in the blue light of a television set or huddled with a book under the warm glow of a lamp, maybe working a jigsaw puzzle in the corner.
True, the room would probably stink like burnt popcorn, and I might not really be in the mood for a “Columbo” rerun, but I wouldn’t have to stay long, just long enough to rock my colicky brain to sleep and head back to my room.
When I was younger, I went away to a four-year college like many kids did, but at the time it seemed more awful than liver and onions, so I spit it out after just one taste. While I still have not developed a fondness for organ meats, I have come to appreciate a lot of other things I didn’t then, and one of those is the sense of community.
The dormitory model works well for housing college kids, and a variation of it works for the nursing home set, so why hasn’t anyone crafted this concept into something for those of us Americans somewhere in the middle range? It isn’t just 20 year olds and 80 year olds who are unmarried and alone, it’s a lot of other folks nowadays, too.
And just because we are in our earning years doesn’t mean we all love the idea of shelling out so many clams for privacy and independence and all that comes with it. It is true that everything has its price, but loneliness is incredibly expensive.
If I could live in a dormitory now as I did that one semester of college, I’d happily accept athlete’s foot from the community shower if it meant $100 off my rent. Shoveling the sidewalks might earn me a free meal or two on the days I did it. And if my electric bill were only $40 a month, I’d gladly adhere to policies such as lights-out at 10 o’clock and setting my thermostat at 68 instead of 70.
On the sign-up sheet, I’d pencil myself in every Wednesday and Sunday to vacuum the lounge and halls, if each hour gave me 10 bucks credit toward my housing expenses. I’d be happy to carry the key to unlock the exercise room each morning at 5 a.m. if I also got a free hour on a treadmill. I would even ride shotgun in the community van on grocery runs, to help tote all the shared supplies – and that I would do simply to make sure the coffee for the breakfast sunroom was not forgotten!
There must be many people like me who know to keep a tidy bathroom and clean up their dishes and promptly remove their laundry. Surely there are other grown-ups who had moms that made them clean their rooms and set the table and not drink the last of the orange juice without writing it on the shopping list. Certainly, there are people who remember living in a dormitory long ago and still send Christmas cards to their Dorm Mother.
I have never been a mother, but maybe there is still time for me. Now that I have birthed this idea, I would love to see it grow up and become something great.
And as Dormitory Mother, I would not merely heat up the soup for all in my housing community, I would make mighty batches of it from scratch and welcome all of them to visit a while in the kitchen while I did.
Loneliness can be evicted by the fullness of community
