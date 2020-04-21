An old Joni Mitchell song has the line, “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone,” and it struck me recently how true that is.
Both Lutheran churches that I attend recently canceled not only their Sunday worship but all of their meetings, Lenten services and special group activities also because of the coronavirus. These organizations are doing their part to help prevent the spread of the illness for the greater good of the community, but it doesn’t feel good to me.
Not only am I going to be missing out on worship, I have now lost any chance I had of inviting someone else to attend church with me during this special time of year. Even Easter Sunday was canceled.
Oh, if only I had extended those well-meaning offers in my head to the real people in my life while I still could! How much easier it would have been to let the church do the work for me by simply holding open the door and ushering a friend or neighbor to a pew.
The congregation of Cooksville Lutheran had just begun a Lenten journey of a small-group study, working our way through exercises in not only prayer but also faith-sharing, otherwise known as evangelism, if you are courageous enough to use that word. We were scarcely two weeks into the program when the meetings got canceled.
We had just started to get excited about sharing our faith. We’d begun to consider being downright brave about it. We were on our way to feeling bold, even.
But not now. Right now, no one is feeling brave or bold as they hunker down with their hand-sanitizer, avoiding human contact. Right now, everyone is eying everyone around them with suspicion.
Did the bank teller just blow her nose before sending the tube out to you in the drive-through lane? Doesn’t that man ahead of you in line at the grocery store have a rather troubling cough?
Just yesterday I sneezed because of some dusting I was doing, and had anyone witnessed it, he would have been running for the nearest exit.
I’m talking now of course about the fear that has invaded our culture regarding this biological virus that affects the human body, but as I prayed my way through one of the exercises from our group’s workbook, I listened for God’s words, and I wasn’t surprised when it came to me: This transmittable virus that is undesirable, even deadly, is also a tidy example of the potential for spreading the healing and life-giving Gospel.
As Christians, we are usually in the habit of avoiding bad influences, the moral or spiritual germs that might infect our minds, hearts and integrity.
We do not go among the crowds to the theater to see the movies depicting greed and murder and adultery; we stay home instead. We keep away from the angry curses and violent rants of people that might spray us with the spittle of their vengeance. Husbands and wives do not allow the physical touch of a stranger (or even a friend) if the act might compromise the health of their marriage.
Followers of Jesus Christ cherish the health of our faith. Vigilantly, we navigate the sickness in the world, and we come to Jesus continually to help us wash our hands of the sins we all inevitably hold. We prevent illness within our own flock but are not always as good at broadcasting the Good News, the antidote for all that ails the non-Christians among us.
We are not always abundantly spreading our faith, hoping at all times to pass it on.
The modern phrase ‘going viral’ refers to an electronic message (often a picture or video) that is so appealing or compelling that people immediately share it or forward it by way of their electronic devices and social media until it is spreading faster than wildfire all around the world. Wouldn’t it be awesome if now was the time for the Good News to spread like that? This could be the Third Awakening for America.
Now that we have all become hypervigilant in our observations of the physical health of those around us, we might also begin to see more clearly the spiritual ailments in others and reach out to them with love as Jesus did. As it is written in the Gospel of Matthew: Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick.
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son to die for our sins, and although Easter services were canceled this year, the saving grace of Christ’s death on the cross can never be banned. Although the church doors are all locked, the word of the Lord can still be spread – and I’m hoping it goes viral.