There is an old man somewhere right this minute working the coins in his pocket.
He’s stirring them like underwater pebbles that float and jostle for a moment before settling again into a new arrangement, but still within the confines of their little universe.
“Change” is the collective term often used for these coins, and while the sound of it being jingled about might be considered musical, a large quantity of it can be quite heavy. That man is likely wearing a belt, or possibly suspenders, to help him manage the burden of this unspent cache, these coins that he is not ready to part with just yet.
“Change” is also a noun that we use regarding things that happen in our lives, and it is an action word, too.
We change the oil in our cars, we change our socks, and we change our hairstyles (well, those of us with more imagination than I sometimes do). We can change our bank, our children’s school and our favorite restaurant.
Humans even have the power and the privilege to change our very minds, although we can seldom change someone else’s.
I recently mentioned an idea for a change to someone who turned out to be not at all in the market for one. I had believed my suggestion would improve several aspects of her life. She disagreed, vehemently, and went on to accuse me of liking change in such a tone as if I also enjoyed drowning puppies.
I was stunned.
I prefer folding-money to change, I had been tempted to say, but I knew joking would not lighten the mood. I accepted for the time being her refusal of my suggestion and went away to try to understand her stubbornness and contemplate her accusation.
She was, after all, the very person who used to change my diapers.
I am no psychiatrist, but I have read things they write, and many of them agree on certain changes that can be highly stressful to people. Often topping this list are a death in the family; divorce; a new job; job loss and moving.
I have experienced all of these, multiple times, but if these were the types of changes my mother was accusing me of liking, she was dead wrong.
She was also spot on.
One aspect of change that can be overlooked, either due to ignorance or obstinance is that it is like a coin, it has two sides.
Of course, we all mourn the deaths of the beloved people and companion animals that compose our families, but sometimes we also praise God for ending a very long period of suffering or for taking them in a merciful way even if it was utterly unexpected.
Sitting in the courtroom with your spouse can be a triply painful experience as you watch your ex-money, your ex-house and your ex-partner vanish from your life, but afterward there are no more fights or holes in the drywall or sleepless, miserable nights.
A career path can sometimes stall out entirely due to sheer stress, even when the money is excellent, and often it is only then that a person is free to seriously consider a more fulfilling occupation.
In my opinion, life is too short to spend it in a constant battle to hold on to things you thought you needed or wanted or deserved. When a person realizes he or she is ready to accept or to make a change, that person can stop hoarding material things or unhealthy relationships, let go of the difficult things that take too much time and energy for the so-called reward and drop the battle gear entirely.
Packing only what is most dear, every person can choose a change and move in a different direction. He moves on, she moves forward, and hopefully everyone moves up.
In my case, that happens to be absolutely true, because I now inhabit what I call the Pigeon Penthouse.
In reality, it is just a humble second-floor apartment with carpeting so old I doubt it can be carbon-dated, but because the cats have never lived in any type of apartment (and because my pet pigeon is blind) they all believe me when I tell them how rich we are. It was a huge change, but we are feeling more blessed and happy than we ever have – because we flipped the coin to the shiny side.
I do not know whether anything will come from the suggestion I made for change in my mother’s life, but I hope so. I believe more good would come from it than she can currently imagine and that it might be the first of many rewarding changes she might go on to make.
The trouble is that when it comes to change, older people seem to be the ones who dislike it the most, to the point of almost despising it.
Except, of course, for the old guys with all those coins in their pockets. They don’t just like change, they love it!