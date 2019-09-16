A little more than six years ago, I got a phone call from an unrecognized number as I was about to walk into a movie theater with some friends.
A recent college graduate, I had applied to a bunch of job listings, and “Jim from Unified Newspaper Group” didn’t ring a bell. He asked if I had a few minutes to talk.
Of course, I didn’t; I was about to see Despicable Me 2 (for the second time). I told him I’d call him back later if that was OK.
Flabbergasted, he said, “Uh, sure.”
As I sat down in the theater, the brain of someone who had enjoyed two months of unemployment post-graduation began to reconsider whether that’s how the call should’ve been handled.
By the time I got home and frantically wrote a “thank you” email to Jim and asked when we could talk, I was sure I had blown my chance at a job in journalism up to that point.
Within a month, I had not only gotten that follow up call with Jim, but an in-person interview and a job offer – one that he had acknowledged seemed unlikely after our initial interaction.
If you had told me then what the next six years would hold for my life, both personal and professional, at that time, I probably wouldn’t have believed you.
It’s inspired what will be, at least for now, my next career move, as I head to The Cap Times to cover K-12 education in Madison.
When I got that offer from Jim six years ago, I was willing to cover whatever topic he’d pay me to write about. Now, I can’t imagine covering anything outside the world of education, with its mix of complexity and inspiration.
After covering the Verona Area School District for that entire time, bringing two new print publications to life and becoming an assistant editor here, I’m confident this is among the best places for young journalists to learn the craft.
In an industry facing challenges both internally and externally, there aren’t editors like Jim everywhere – someone who takes the time outside of their own crazily busy schedule to work one-on-one with reporters, someone who cares more about those conversations than his own coverage, oftentimes.
He has helped me hone my writing and reporting skills, which has in turn helped readers remain better informed on every topic I covered. Without his guidance, my coverage would have been much harder to read, if nothing else.
There also aren’t a ton of companies in this industry like Woodward Communications, Inc., our parent company here at UNG.
When I started, the higher ups had already authorized bringing the Fitchburg Star back into print. I got to jump right into that project and had the first centerpiece in the return paper March 2014.
Four years later, I got to bring another publication into print. This one, Corre la Voz, was entirely new, and aimed at a community we had never reached before: VASD households with parents who primarily spoke Spanish.
New editorial print products aren’t the norm in news right now, but Woodward gave us the latitude to try things and find out if we could be successful.
Three years ago when I received a promotion to assistant editor, then a new position, I had lots of catching up to do.
I had covered some features and taken plenty of photos in the Stoughton community, but they were never my main beats. Now, I was going to oversee the community reporters whose job it was to get to the heart of that community – what is Stoughton all about?
I’ve been lucky to have employees who were experts in finding that out, making it easy for me to leave them to do good work.
The group of people I’ve worked with, many of whom I’ve stayed friends with after they’ve left, is what I’ll miss most as I leave. It’s a special team you have here, and in looking at the newspapers in other communities of this size, I hope readers know how lucky they are to have people at the paper dedicated to both finding the trust on tough topics and celebrating the things that make this community great.
Next time you see them, say hi and tell them thanks. They deserve it.
And to you: Thanks for reading and making our job worthwhile.
When the eventual job offer came from Jim six years ago, I didn’t expect to get to know the community as much as I have. I feel fortunate that I was wrong about that.