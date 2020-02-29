Working for the chamber for the past seven years has taught me a few things about Stoughton.
When I started working for the chamber in 2012, I really felt I already knew Stoughton. Although my husband, Fred, and I didn’t move here until 1998, we quickly grew deep roots.
Fred worked for the school district, at first working with all the schools in the technology department, then as principal of Kegonsa. We knew many of the teachers and administrators and most of the Kegonsa families.
I was a stay-at-home mom raising three kids but volunteered a lot, so I got to know more people that way.
I was active in Mothers Of Pre-Schoolers (MOPS), served on the Opera House Board when it transitioned from restoration to a working venue and was on a first-name basis with many of the downtown shop owners, since I did most of my shopping in Stoughton rather than Madison.
Our home was hit by the 2005 tornado, and we got to see Stoughton’s community and its generous spirit in a whole new light.
Our daughter was the Syttende Mai princess, so we got a behind-the-scenes look at the festival and the volunteers who make it happen. Our boys played sports, and that expanded our knowledge of Stoughton, too.
Then I got this amazing opportunity to find out how much I didn’t know.
It started with getting to know the business community other than downtown, which was a steep learning curve.
I love downtown and how it contributes to Stoughton’s character, but there is a lot more to the business community. There are many people who live and work in Stoughton because of our manufacturers, service providers, warehouses, financial institutions, insurance agents and many, many more businesses. We have over 500 businesses in Stoughton.
Those businesses sponsor our quality of life over and over again. It is fair to say that these drivers of our local economy create the opportunity for us to support our still-viable downtown by letting people earn a living wage here and contributing financially to the things that make our city desirable.
I also learned a lot about Stoughton’s Norwegian culture.
To most people, that culture is simply that we have this Norwegian festival, our school mascot is a Viking and we put up Norwegian flags on Main Street. However, it is much deeper than that.
Our Norwegian experience is authentic if you look for it. There are many artists and makers vibrantly carrying on Norwegian art forms like hardanger, rosemaling and wood carving. The Norwegian dancers keep their dances and costumes authentic. Families are still making lefse and rosettes for their holiday traditions.
When I am at state conferences and say I’m from Stoughton, everyone immediately mentions our Norwegian culture. It is real and sought-after.
Other communities need to manufacture their tourism hook, but ours is organic. When a tour bus comes to Stoughton for a cultural tour, they get Norwegian food from the Sons of Norway, a tour of Stoughton and the Opera House and time at Livsreise.
We also have an art scene that is robust, from the Stoughton Opera House, to the art galleries and the various makers throughout town. But I cringe when people insist that we aren’t Norwegian, but are rather an artist community. Why can’t we celebrate both? Why does one have to take away from the other?
One of the biggest things I learned about Stoughton is that needs to grow.
Before I worked at the chamber, I was indifferent about growth or even against it. The vivid arguments against growing in the early 2000s sounded reasonable to me. I didn’t know it then, but Stoughton doubled in the 1990s and people were very concerned about that trend.
Now I know that with shrinking family sizes, communities have to add housing to simply maintain a student population. The desire to live here is thwarted by lack of available housing. We are among the slowest, if not the slowest-growing community in Dane County.
We don’t need to double again, but we do need to keep pace with demand.
So, I had the opportunity to learn a lot about Stoughton in my seven years at the Chamber. As I prepare to step away from that role, I hope everyone in Stoughton learns as much as they can about how we work as a community so we have informed, active citizens.