I was writing a column about graduation and resilience and freedom and things we can learn from great books, but then I watched George Floyd die with a Minneapolis police lieutenant kneeling on his neck, and I couldn’t write that column any more.
If you have a conscience, something broke inside you when you watched that video. For some of us, the response was anger. For others, it was cries of pain.
For me, it was both, and another grim reminder that we have failed to live up to our ideals and racism remains present wherever I go.
I graduated from a suburban Dallas Catholic boys high school. Most of us were white, as I am. Across the street was a chain restaurant similar to a Denny’s, but with more southern cooking on the menu. It was called Sambo’s.
My African-American classmates never said what they thought of Sambo’s. At least, they never said it to me. I never saw them there.
Sambo’s had chocolate malts and fried catfish, and sometimes girls from our sister school were there, which was nice if you were brave enough to talk to them, which I was not. There was an ancient waitress named Audrey; looking back, she was maybe 25. The Sambo’s logo was exactly what you’d expect from a restaurant called Sambo’s.
Sambo’s is gone now, as it should be. It’s easy in 2020 Wisconsin to look back at 1980 Dallas and pass off Sambo’s as a cultural artifact, a relic of a place and time that was obviously morally diseased.
Sambo’s was a national chain. At its peak, it had more than 1,100 restaurants in 47 states. More than a dozen of them were in Wisconsin. Before you dismiss racism as a southern disease, think about that.
Then think about this. George Floyd died with a police officer’s knee on his neck in Minneapolis, not Montgomery. Philando Castile died from a police officer’s bullet in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, not Jackson, Mississippi or Selma, Alabama. And I think they would still be alive if they had been white.
Racism isn’t just Sambo’s and white-hooded southern lowlifes. It isn’t something that ended when we elected an African-American president.
Overt racism is our students of color hearing racial slurs directed at them by their classmates. In Stoughton. In 2020.
Racism is drivers shouting “white power” and racial slurs at peaceful protesters. In Stoughton.
Racism is one 3 year old telling another he won’t sit next to him because “you have brown skin.” In Stoughton.
Racism means the rules we are taught to follow somehow always favor the white people. Racism means we accept systemic inequalities that mean Wisconsin’s African-American children read at much lower rates and African-American adults struggle to find jobs that pay enough to allow them to support their families.
Racism means that we imprison African-Americans at 11 ½ times the rate that we imprison white people. In Wisconsin. In 2020.
Racism is African-American George Floyd gasping for breath as a white Midwestern policeman kneels on his neck and other police officers watch. Watching that video sickens anyone with a conscience. All of us are horrified, but only some of us are surprised.
Graduates, you’re free. But some of you are freer than others. Some of you are free to jog through any neighborhood you want. Some of you are free to throw on a hoodie and walk to Kwik Trip to buy a bag of Skittles. Some of you are free to exercise your constitutional right to carry a concealed gun.
Some of you know you cannot exercise those rights without risking your life.
If you are one of the ones who is free to go where you want and do what you want, congratulations. But you are not free of the obligation to help build a society where all your classmates are as free as you are.
Neither am I.