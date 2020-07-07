When people talk about reading fiction, it is often considered simply an enjoyable pastime or perhaps an extra boost toward literacy and academic success for younger readers.
However, reading high quality narrative fiction has also been closely correlated with the development of important social and emotional skills in both children and adults.
Reading well-selected fiction seems to help people learn to better navigate social situations, develop emotional intelligence, and understand and empathize with different perspectives. By giving us windows into experiences and points of view we might never see otherwise, reading can go from a solitary activity to something that deeply impacts how we view and interact with the world around us.
Research suggests that being immersed in a high quality fictional narrative acts kind of like a “social simulation,” letting readers try out different experiences and interactions they might or might not have access to in their own life. By being immersed in the narrative, the reader gets to experience thoughts and emotions provoked by the events of the story and thus practice identifying and processing them.
Many people find reading about relatable characters to be therapeutic or cathartic, because it creates a safe space to work through or validate emotions and personal experiences. High-quality narratives also give examples of complex human experiences and relationships, which can then help the reader to predict and understand complex social situations in real life.
With this greater breadth of “experiences” from reading about fictional situations, the reader will become better able to understand, generalize and act on social information in the real world.
For me, one way this has been impactful is by showing the thoughts and emotions behind a character’s actions, in a way we obviously can’t see in real life.
As a child, I always took other people’s words at face value and often struggled to understand the nuances in their behaviors and how they responded to me. Being an avid reader gave me better tools for interpreting why people might act in certain ways and helped me learn that other people are more complicated than just what we can see.
We know that often when someone behaves angrily, being actually scared or sad is at the heart of it. For me, reading helps me learn to better interpret and respond to others and reminds me to be kind; you never know what else is going on in someone’s life that can’t be seen from the outside.
In this way, fiction not only gives us new tools and insights into our own situations, but also gives us a window into the perspectives and experiences of others that might be very different from our own.
Reading fiction has been found to correlate with children’s ability to identify their own mental state and to understand that other people have different perspectives, knowledge and emotions from their own. These abilities are collectively referred to as “theory of mind.”
Theory of mind is an important developmental step for young children and is crucial for social interaction and empathy at any age. Many children’s books make frequent references to mental, cognitive and emotional states in a way that helps children to develop theory of mind skills. However, this benefit is not specific to children.
Regardless of age, reading fiction can expose us to unfamiliar experiences in sympathetic ways and can help us understand how and why other people’s perspectives and beliefs might be different from our own. The way a story simulates experiences and creates emotional connections allows us to see the world from other perspectives in a way we might never be able to otherwise.
Reading fiction can provide great entertainment and help us learn about the world, but it can also help us learn about ourselves and about each other. High quality fiction can help to build understanding and empathy for others, something that is more important now than ever.
In these challenging times, the stories we tell and read can be powerful tools for building a future where everyone’s voices can be heard.