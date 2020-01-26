Overdue fines.
Any regular library user is familiar with them, whether they like to admit it or not.
Perhaps that bestseller got buried under a pile of other books on your nightstand. Or maybe you have a young reader in your house who likes to stash library books on her bookshelf, under the bed or in a dresser drawer.
Maybe life just got in the way and you were too busy to stop by the library that day.
Anyone who has ever felt nickeled and dimed by their otherwise friendly neighborhood librarian will no doubt welcome a trend in public libraries that has been gaining momentum in recent months: From coast to coast and in communities big and small, public libraries are eliminating overdue fines.
Since 2017, dozens of public library systems in large cities have nixed late fees, and in October, the Chicago Public Library became the largest system to do so.
The list grows with each passing month, including systems in St. Paul, Nashville, Denver, Salt Lake City and Palm Beach County, Florida.
In Dane County, many libraries have already taken the plunge, with Verona, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton and Monona all fine-free. The Madison Public Library Board is strongly considering eliminating all overdue fines, according to a story in the Wisconsin State Journal, and late last year, McFarland Public Library, Stoughton’s closest library neighbor, announced it will do away with overdue fines sometime in 2020.
For proponents of the fine free movement, the issue comes down to equity and access. In recent years, many within our profession have begun to ask whether overdue fines might be hindering the public library’s core mission of providing free access to information and promoting literacy.
Studies commissioned by large library systems have shown that library fines disproportionately impact those who are living on low or fixed incomes. For some, an extra $5 or $10 dollars a month in fines is a luxury they simply can’t afford, and as a result they never return to the library after accumulating fines.
Even worse, some never use the library in the first place. For this reason, fine-free advocates argue that fines run counter to the library’s mission and end up driving away the very people who need the it the most.
Since the creation of the modern public library, our institutions have used the threat of overdue fines as an incentive to induce patrons to return books on time. But so far, the evidence shows people are returning books on time without the threat of fines.
After eliminating overdue fines in 2017, the Salt Lake City Public Library found no change in the average hold wait time, which is the number of days a borrower had to wait after requesting a book. Other fine-free libraries report the vast majority of their books and other materials are still being returned within a few days of their due dates.
Most library users intuitively understand that library materials are held in the public trust, and that everyone shares responsibility for returning them on time.
It’s important to note that fine-free does not mean never having to return your library books. Borrowers are be responsible for replacing lost or damaged items, and those who keep their books too long past the due date will have their accounts blocked, preventing them from checking out additional items.
Another concern is revenue from fines, which has become a staple of some library budgets.
But I talked to some directors at smaller public libraries who reported that since fines made up such a small portion of their revenue – less than 1% in many cases – eliminating them had little impact on their bottom lines. Others have been able to make up the difference through increases in other forms of revenue, both public and private.
For the Stoughton Public Library, fines represent about 1.75% of our annual operating revenue, which works out to about $15,000. This isn’t an insurmountable obstacle, but as anyone who has ever had to balance the books will tell you, any loss of revenue presents a challenge, especially when budgets are already tight and additional cuts would likely mean fewer services.
The Stoughton Public Library Board of Trustees has been following the fine-free trend as it gains momentum across the country and in Dane County. Ultimately, the final decision rests with the nine voting members of the board.
The challenge before both myself and the board is to eliminate barriers to access while preserving the long-term financial health of our institution.
Whatever course of action we take, Stoughton residents can rest assured that their public library will continue to serve as the heart of their community, a place for literacy, learning and engagement that is truly open to everyone.