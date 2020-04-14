I had planned to write this month about all of the wonderful programs, activities, and services the Stoughton Public Library had planned for the young people in our community this spring.
It was written by our new intern for Children’s Services who, for the first two-and-a-half months of 2020, had expanded our already robust schedule children’s programming to include even more activities and events for kids age kindergarten through fifth grade.
But then things changed. Then everything changed. I don’t have to tell you that.
As I sit down to write this, I sit in an empty library. The sounds of this building – voices of excited children, neighbors greeting one another, musicians tuning up on the Mezzanine for a Sunday afternoon concert – have been replaced with silence.
You might think that we librarians prefer silence, and for some us, that’s true. But never in recent memory has the building been this quiet.
Being a student of history, albeit an amateur one, I like to turn to the past for comfort in times of crisis and uncertainty. There is something about widening one’s perspective beyond the troubled present, zooming out years, decades, even centuries, that offers a kind of peace of mind.
With this broader perspective comes the reassurance that whatever the dangers of the present moment, our fore bearers have endured and triumphed over much worse.
So in the silence of an empty building, I headed up to the library’s Mezzanine level to a small alcove near the microfilm machine. It’s a small, non-descript storage closet kept locked most of the time. Inside are a dozen or so boxes with scrapbooks containing newspaper clippings, correspondence, and meeting minutes from the library’s 119-year history.
Here I can read about how, in January of 1902, in the grip of “a small-pox scare,” the Library Board decided “not to allow any books to be drawn from the library until the danger is passed.”
Four years later, the library published a startling notice in this paper: “Library books now in the possession of families that have been in quarantine MUST not be returned to the library, but are to be burned by the persons having them.”
In December 1918, that terrible year in which an influenza pandemic ravaged a world already reeling from four years of mass slaughter in Europe, the Stoughton Board of Health decreed that, “Effective at ONCE: All dances, lodge meetings, and all other social gatherings and functions, as well as church services, confirmation classes, movie or picture shows and theatres, and opening of the public library, are hereby absolutely prohibited.”
In some cases, we can infer from tersely worded minutes that all was not well, as in March of that same year when the Library Board decided to offer use of the lecture room to the Red Cross.
These yellowed pages also contain evidence of how the Stoughton Public Library weathered two world wars and a global economic collapse, from reports of book drives for soldiers in 1916 to the observation in 1930 that “the depression has made the public become readers again.” It’s a well-known phenomenon that library use skyrockets during challenging economic times.
History offers us lessons, but it also provides perspective. When we look to the past, we see that our citizens and institutions have endured catastrophes, major and minor, and come out the other end. Simply put, examining the trials of the past leads us to a somewhat heartening conclusion: They made it through the bad times, and so can we.
All this is not to say that our situation is not grave. The human and economic costs of this pandemic are real and will continue to grow in the weeks and months. We know, just as our predecessors did, that things often get worse before they get better.
But my time in the library archives has led me to conclude that history does not have to be a nightmare from which we are trying to awake, as Joyce’s Stephen Daedalus famously put it. Instead, history can provide much-needed perspective and with it some measure of comfort, however small.
We often hear that the current crisis is unprecedented, and that is may well be true. This pandemic is certainly unlike any in living memory.
Even so, when I look to the past through the narrow lens of the library’s scrapbooks, I find a small amount of reassurance in the fact that this building on the corner of Fourth and Main has stood for well over a century, through good times and bad, and that it will continue to stand when this is all over.