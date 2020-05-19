My mother was the most environmentally conscientious person I’ve ever known. Yet she was a silent environmentalist, as she’d never think of suggesting what other should do.
When I was young, Earth Day was all year, so a month after the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, I’d like to share some of her practices with you.
Born in 1910 on a rural farm in central Minnesota and having lived through the depression, she learned to be self-sufficient. She told us that when she was teaching school during the depression, if someone had patches on their jeans, that meant you had a loving mother. I’m certain she learned to patch clothing at an early age and that it led to her environmental conscientiousness.
My family lived in a small town, Iola, where she raised vegetables in her large garden. She canned or froze some of the produce for winter. All of our compost scraps were carried (usually by me) to the garden and placed in a trench, both winter and summer.
In summer, as the trench filled, I’d dig another wherever the crop either hadn’t yet been planted or had been harvested. Before winter, I dig a longer trench.
Even with snow, I could always find the trench because someone would deposit compost almost every day. I don’t recall raccoons carrying away the bounty, but we would have shared the scraps if they were hungry.
Because she canned or froze fruits and vegetables in reusable containers, we seldom had empty cans or bottles to dispose of. Back then, beer bottles were returned to the store to be refilled and Boy Scouts picked up newspapers.
Believe it or not, it took two weeks for our family of four to partially fill one paper bag of garbage for the local landfill.
In the summer, we collected rainwater in a barrel and carried it to irrigate the garden. She or I would carry laundry water from the basement up the stairs and to the garden. Not even wash-water was wasted!
She kept bars of previously homemade soap soaking in water in the porcelain kettle she’d use for liquid laundry soap. She saved grease from bacon etc. for making bread. Leaves weren’t burned; they were placed on the raspberry bushes.
We had a large raspberry patch. I actually went to neighbor’s yards to collect more leaves for mulch. The leaves prevented weed growth and minimized the need for irrigation. Surprisingly, the robins preferred the plentiful, protein-rich earthworms to berries.
“Organic” hadn’t been invented yet. But she used little pesticide, if any. She picked off bugs by hand.
After harvesting broccoli and cauliflower, she’d soak it in saltwater so the bugs would release and float to the surface to be removed before cooking the vegetables. But I’m sure we ate a few small cabbage worms and didn’t know it.
Today, I wonder why there are no bugs on produce I buy at a farmer’s market. Bugs and produce are supposed to grow together, aren’t they?
My mother wasted little garden produce. If a cucumber got too large (turning orange), she would peel and deseed it and make sweet pickles with the flesh. We called them Slippery Jims. She should have patented the recipe – we’d all be eating them because they’re delicious.
If there was surplus produce, Mom would place the excess in a wagon; my sister and I would deliver it to neighbors and the cooks at the local hospital. They would pay us a nominal amount for the bounty.
Mother was well educated for that time and was a parochial schoolteacher on an extended maternal leave. She listened to radio shows on gardening and corresponded with government sources for advice on gardening and canning. We later discovered many articles she had filed away.
I recall in grade school reading about a South American culture that used rotenone root to fish. It killed the cold-blooded fish, and the people would eat the fish. After sharing this with my mother, she bought a product called Garden Guard that contain a small amount of rotenone and she would use it sparingly.
My advice might not have been that prudent, as it’s now classified by the World Health Organization as moderately hazardous. But rotenone may still be used for growing bananas.
Over the years, I’ve continued to apply some of my mother’s training.
My wife and I have a compost bin and make frequent (usually daily) trips to deposit our compost. We consume most of our leftovers.
We freeze sweet corn, rhubarb sauce and large batches of soup. I can tomatoes and aroniaberry jam. And I’ve learned how to make maple syrup.
Because there are only two of us now, we’ve found farmers markets to be more convenient than gardening. A small garden is too much work and a large garden produces way more produce than two people could possibly use.
As a result of all of this, it takes us two weeks to fill a grocery bag of garbage. We produce far more recycling and compost than garbage. I hope my mother would be proud.