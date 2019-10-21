A lot of people nowadays seem have a list of things they want to do before they die, before they “kick the bucket.”
I will turn 50 soon, and while it has occurred to me that I should probably be already in the process of checking off my own list, the truth is I haven’t even composed it yet – because I don’t have a bucket.
Having grown up on a farm in a rural Midwest community, the first time I heard the phrase “bucket list” I took this rather literally, envisioning scores of people toting around a piece of paper (or perhaps a lengthy scroll) in an actual bucket throughout their day, marking items off when possible and parking it at their bedside each night.
That’s silly, of course, but I can’t shake the affection I have for the idea of each of us having his or her own unique vessel of goals and desires to dip into while we still can.
Presumably, we all know the nature of the items on our lists, as well as our own strengths and the conditions our buckets might need to endure. In that case, it should be no trouble to find the ideal bucket. I have seen plenty of buckets but haven’t yet picked one.
Many farmers have a milk-house full of your standard 5-gallon plastic buckets that are good for hauling water for livestock when a hose isn’t handy. And most will advise you to never fill just one, but rather always hoist two at a time to balance yourself as you do the bent-kneed, crouching waddle required to steady the heavy, sloshing cargo. The youngest, strongest, most ambitious dreamers might require a pair of these.
Most every church’s basement kitchen has a cache of used ice-cream pails, cleaned and stacked and at the ready for the next call for volunteers to bring in their homemade baked beans or potato salad. Many might appreciate a bucket that is small but so versatile (it even has a lid!), but beware the fickle handles that were clearly engineered by the Devil himself. It is wise to always cradle this bucket from the bottom if you cherish the contents.
When the red in the thermometer shrinks to be as short as the daylight, I have found it good to adopt a trusty black rubber bucket from the back-wall orphanage at Farm and Fleet. This sort tend to be so grateful for their new home that you can flog them quite violently with a hammer to remove the ice if you are using them for water.
If you hang them in stalls for feeding grain, they will delight in their duty and flinch not even at the offense of being used as a butt-rub for a horse with an itchy tail. Although they might fold under the pressure, the metal handles are quite pliable to the necessary reshaping efforts.
There are also stainless steel buckets for milk, which can be thoroughly sanitized. I hear there are a variety of buckets of balls, for tennis or golf practice. And what Wisconsin family reunion or graduation party would be complete without at least one large bucket of beer on ice?
The Salvation Army hangs its red kettles, bartenders often have a miniature pail for tips, and my Estate Planner just last week used the term “bucket” to help me to understand how various funds or accounts of mine could all be poured into one Trust Fund upon my demise (although I confess my brow furrowed when I saw how tiny his sketch of that bucket appeared on the yellow legal-sized pad).
Probably, I have been spending my time in this contemplation of what type of bucket I need as a delay tactic to jotting the actual list. What a sad funeral that would be, as the whispers and tut-tuts pass through the pews from head to shaking head, “So sad. She never even picked her bucket!”
There is one bucket I recall best from my youth, a pail I admired so much that I can picture it still. I think it is the one I need.
It was made of metal and could hold almost two gallons of water, yet it still could be carried easily by a child. The handle was metal, too, and sturdy, with a fat, wooden grip that was kind to the hand. I used it to scoop hot ashes from the woodstove, to “toss salads” for my pony and to mix milk replacer for my calf.
It went with me to the garden to fetch up beans and to dig worms when the pond was beckoning a kid to do a little fishing. The dogs drank from it, the June bugs swam in it, and it toted my toys to and from the sand box.
But possibly the most magical thing about it that made it so unique and durable was that it was galvanized.
Yes, if I am going to make my list and carry it from here on out, this is the bucket for me. Surely it will outlast me, never rusting or failing no matter what I put in it.
And when the time comes for me to kick it, it probably won’t even dent.