I never would have guessed that a torn Achilles’ tendon at the age of 85 would grant us the opportunity to meet a life mentor.
The first day at Skaalen Rehab and Nursing Home in Stoughton, Ron Flynn rolled into the lunchroom in his power wheelchair. A palpable spirit of goodness engulfed the room.
He displayed a gift for connecting to each of us in a unique and respectful manner. His empathy and kindness was undeniable, his humor lifted broken spirits, and levity crept into a rather grim circumstance. Dad and I felt genuinely welcomed into the Skalen community – Ron’s home of three years and my father’s temporary home.
During this time of COVID-19, where days are long and gloomy – especially for Skaalen residents – I hope we can all muster an ounce of Ron’s kindness.
Born and raised in Footville, just west of Janesville, a graduate of Orfordville’s Class of 1966, Ron Flynn dreamed of becoming a lawyer. He always loved shows like “Ironside” and “Perry Mason.” Not unlike many of us, though, it was difficult to realize his dream of law school.
He took a job working third shift, in maintenance, at the General Motors plant, retiring 32 ½ years later. However, one day in 1990, he was asked, by the Footville Village Board members, to run for municipal judge.
It is amazing how early dreams can eventually be realized in ways we never imagined as high school seniors.
Ron went on to take many hours of classes through the Wisconsin Municipal Judges Association. Then, he ran for election as the Footville Town Judge, was reelected every two years, and served a total of 13 years. He retired in 2004 and received a commendation from Senator Judith B. Jobson for his many contributions to the community and the people he served.
Ron’s favorite memory serving as a judge was having the privilege of officiating his own daughter’s wedding. He has performed many weddings in all different locations – churches, backyards, even pontoon boats.
Ron shared with me that serving as a judge taught him to be a compassionate listener and a good judge of character. He said it made him see and understand people and their values – “no matter what their walk of life.” He realized, through this position, that being a judge is really “90% common sense and 10% law.”
Ultimately, Ron would rely on every one of these skills to deal with the enormous challenge’s life presented next. Confusing symptoms crept into his life as he approached his 50 birthday, and many incorrect diagnoses ensued. Ron spent hours studying, trying to determine the best path forward, advocating for himself, and ultimately seeking out a consultation at Mayo clinic, before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
His wife, Suzanne, of 50 years, has loved and supported him throughout it all. Their close-knit family, including their son and daughter, have empowered him to stay strong.
He told me MS has taught him many lessons, but the most important, that he wanted to be sure and share, are, “Never quit and never give up hope” and “With God’s strength you can conquer anything life presents.”
Though he’s bound to a mechanical wheelchair, facing challenges most of us cannot imagine, Ron’s spirit of service to his fellow man marches on. He has managed to find ways to serve in his new community – Stoughton’s Skalen Home.
There, he sits on the board of the Resident Council, as an advocate – “a voice for those without a voice.” Ron volunteers on the memory care unit, reads for trivia games, welcomes newcomers and provides support to residents and staff.
Ron said Skaalen Home is truly a wonderful place, filled with kind and compassionate staff that provide many opportunities for the residents, creating a genuinely homey atmosphere. The staff admires him back, saying he is a truly sincere and giving person with a quiet strength and independence that won’t quit.
His humor and wit lifts up the staff and residents. In fact, he is often hard to find, as he is wheeling all over the building visiting folks. It is obvious he genuinely loves people, and people love him.
When asked how he keeps such a positive attitude, he said he tries to be upbeat and remembers there is always someone who has it worse.
“I thank God every day for what he has given me,” he said.
The silver lining of a torn Achilles’, at the age of 85, is that it offered us an unusual opportunity to learn about an extraordinary small community, hidden within a small Wisconsin town. Stoughton’s Skaalen Home, the home of a retired judge, life mentor and friend.
So, during this pandemic, while we strive to keep perspective in our minds, hope in our spirit, and love in our hearts, I wanted to share the life lessons of this man. Thanks, Ron Flynn.