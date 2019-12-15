Fifty years ago, on Nov. 24, 1969, one of my first F-105D Thunderchief fighter jets was lost in Laos during the Vietnam War.
At that time, I was crew chief on this aircraft at the Takhli Royal Thai Air Force Base, located in central Thailand. It was the 357th Squadron Commander’s aircraft, and it was called “Balls 60” (tail number 61-0060.) At that time, the aircraft had paintings on the left side and names on both sides of the engine intakes.
This aircraft was named “Bobby Jean,” after the squadron commander’s wife’s name, and my name was on the lower bottom on the canopy. Each aircraft had their own names and paintings, as those of you who might have seen the movie “Memphis Belle” will recognize (The “Memphis Belle” is displayed at the Air Force Museum in Ohio.)
That day, “Bobby Jean” was being flown by Captain James White, a young dedicated pilot, who flew my ACFT several times during my tour. During this mission, contact was lost with Captain White and he was subsequently declared missing in action.
I was told he hit a mountain or was shot down. Later, it was determined weather conditions deteriorated and contributed to the loss.
He was accounted for in June 2017 through DNA analysis of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Even though events such as these are always on my mind, my memory of them grows stronger when Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day roll around. I will never forget being the crew chief and saluting Captain White as I marshaled him out of the revetment, never expecting an ending like that.
In 1962, as a senior at Stoughton High School, I wrote my term paper about the Air Force. I never thought that I would make it my career.
I served 22 years in the Air Force, 11 years with federal service and five months in Desert Storm. My career was dedicated to AF aircraft maintenance, including the T-38, T-39, C-9, F-105, F-106, F-4 and the F-16 and many U.S. Army helicopters.
It was said that Captain White had 100 missions, which means he had the option of going home early, but he elected to finish his tour.
He had orders for astronaut training, following in his brother, Ed White’s, footsteps, as an Apollo I crew member. This training was for the Apollo program that was to land the first men on the Moon.
Apollo I was set to launch on February 21, 1967. But a cabin fire during the launch killed all three crew members. Command Pilot Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Senior Pilot Ed White, and Pilot Roger Chaffee perished in the fire that day.
After Captain White went missing and my ACFT was lost, I picked up another aircraft (tail number 731.) This aircraft was called “The Frito Bandito.”
My pilot, Major Jose Olvera, was of Spanish origin. I have a cassette tape from him, recording my launch and the recovery of his mission, when he had his first MiG encounter that day. It’s quite interesting to listen to, and I will always cherish that tape.
I finished basic training and received orders for Bunker Hill AFB in Peru, Indiana. This base was later renamed Grissom AFB in 1968, after Grissom, an Indiana native .
I currently live in Trenton, Illinois, with my wife, Sharon. I have five brothers who all served in the military. One served in the Navy, three were in the Stoughton National Guard, and one was drafted in the Army during the Vietnam War.
All of my brothers are still living today. My son served in the United States Army, my grandson is currently serving in the Air Force, and I have a nephew who served in the Navy. There is so much to be thankful for.
If anyone is interested in wanting to learn more about the 357th Tactical Fighter Squadron and the F-105 Thud missions, “Thud Ridge” by Colonel Jack Broughton, in hardcover or paperback, is excellent to read.