Winston Churchill once stated that, “It has been said democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried.”
l enjoy this description of democracy, but as I’ve aged, I’ve also come to identify four extremely important aspects of democracy that weren’t discussed when I was in school.
They are the rights of minorities, the extra time it takes, the necessity of negotiation and the importance of transparent, open government. As a crucial election year takes shape, we should keep all of these in mind and remember that quick fixes are rarely the answer to long term problems.
The Bill of Rights was created to protect the rights of all citizens, including all minorities. Any democracy that doesn’t protect the rights of minorities is doomed to fail.
Revolutions are caused when some group believes they have been mistreated, though it’s important to understand the difference between feeling mistreated and actually being an abused minority. In the Civil War, white Southerners thought they were being mistreated by being asked to give up their slaves, when in fact it was the slaves who were being mistreated.
Aggrievement has become a cottage industry in this country, created to convince people feel they are being mistreated, so they will act out politically. Feeling mistreated is what gets people riled up to the point they are willing to revolt.
So although we must be careful to protect the rights of the minorities, we must also be careful not to let those guilty of mistreating others fool us into protecting them.
People revolt, rightly or wrongly, to improve their economic, social or political standing. But revolutions are a long shot. The vast majority fail, and what comes after a failed revolution is frequently worse than what came before.
While revolutions sometimes happen quickly, democracy itself is a slow process.
Getting people to agree on anything takes time. It is not a Deep State conspiracy that makes change slow; the slowness is inherent in the system – and it’s a good thing.
It’s not good to have radically different economic or foreign policy changes after every election. Swift, radical change creates instability and chaos and makes it impossible to plan for the future.
Stability allows us to have alliances with other countries to prevent wars and have stable trading partners. You can’t make long term investments when you have no idea whether the same policies will apply when the next president or governor is elected.
Those who believe every decision is about short term gains hate that democracy takes time.
Dictatorships, in all its many varieties, can make changes quickly, but the people that favor dictatorial decision making remind me of reincarnation craze from a few decades ago. All these people were convinced they had been reincarnated from kings or queens.
Of course, that’s sheer fantasy, as it would be much more likely they were slaves or peasant farmers than kings and queens.
The same is true of believers in dictatorship, who assume the dictator will choose the path they think is best. In reality, dictators always choose what is best for themselves, and they could care less about you.
Democracy also requires negotiation, and give and take is part of the democratic process.
There is no guarantee you will get what you want; you have to be willing to negotiate. You have to accept that minority groups have certain basic rights, and you have to work under the assumption that half a loaf is better than nothing.
This negotiation requires a fundamental belief in facts.
We used to call it an honest debate. But we can’t have an honest debate when one side insists on an alternate reality, or what we used to call lying.
Finally, open government is essential to a working democracy.
If you ever had to take an Economics 101 class, you probably learned that capitalism is more efficient than any other economic system. But there was a qualifier you might have forgotten – that everyone has access to the same information to make a rational decision.
The same is true of democracy. In order to make the rational decision, everyone must have access to the same information.
Therefore, open government requires open meetings and equal access to all information. Closed-door meetings and decision-making are the exact opposite of this, and is how tyrants rule.
Before voting in this year’s elections, think long and hard about what you want the future to look like for you, your children and your grandchildren. Ask yourself whether the person you are voting for believes these tenets of democracy.