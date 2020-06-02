It is 1934 in Stoughton. It’s where I am living now.
No, I’m not a time traveler. I am in the middle of the researching and writing about the death of Paul Kraby in September 1934.
Kraby is the only Stoughton policeman who has been killed while on duty. This crime remains unsolved and unpunished.
My imagination carries me to this place and that time. It is the depths of the Great Depression. Unemployment is at 20%. There is much suffering. Life has ground to a halt.
Now it is spring, 95 years later. We are living through a pandemic and an economic downturn that is rivaling that of the Great Depression.
The two times seem so similar. Yet something positive this time is blowing in the wind.
We are sitting on our deck at our home, which is two blocks from U.S. Hwy. 51, our town’s Main Street. Normally our streets are busy with auto and truck traffic. Now all is quieter.
We are also under at least two flight paths, one to Madison, another to Minneapolis. There are far fewer contrails than normal, fewer airplanes flying.
We are told, because fewer cars are driving, that the skies over many of the large cities in the country and Europe are becoming much clearer. The stars at night are sharper and brighter. The canals of Venice because of a lack of ship traffic are becoming much cleaner. Fish are returning to that water.
The petroleum industry is suffering a steep decline. Alternative energy sources grow.
In our neighborhood, we often witness whole families out for a walk for exercise or working in their yards or on their houses. A neighbor builds a deck for his house. A mother and daughter fly a kite in an empty baseball field.
Many seem to be exploring their creative side, doing crafts, reading actual books, keeping a journal, calling friends. Thinking. And, yes, worrying.
However awful this pandemic is in terms of sickness and death, the time is turning our community into that almost more idyllic, less modern time much like it must have been in Stoughton in the middle of a depression. It’s not that one can be happy in either the modern or the older situation. But the similarity between the two is suggestive and helpful.
This accidental gift has allowed me, for better or worse, to get a sense of what life was like here in 1934. Grist for my mill. It wasn’t easy then.
Nor is it easy now. Many are sick. Many have died. It took only a few months for more to die than it took in 20 years for Vietnam to kill its nearly 60,000 Americans.
It does, however, suggest, an alteration of our thinking.
First, that we admire service and sacrifice. Our first responders sicken and die but keep on working to save the million among us who might sicken and die. Many volunteer their help. A sense of community is fostered.
Also that perhaps we might cherish a new respect for education, for science, reason, evidence and the ranges of great art as the proper focus of our schools. To respect and use experts rather than ideologues to guide us.
That our foolish devotion to hyperactive ambition, frantically getting and spending, might yield to a more modest, productive life.
That we now may understand the path to saving the planet and our children, because we have seen that what actual effects occur when we wean ourselves from fossil fuel dependence.
That we might once and for all admit that not only in an emergency is strong federal power needed to keep the country safe and vital. The 100,000 who are dead might have been far fewer had our national leaders used their federal power effectively.
Rugged individualism and states’ rights and liberty – that catchword for oppression by the reactionaries –just won’t cut it. The last depression created the New Deal and changed the nation.
Maybe more changes can come. Important elections are coming soon. We just might create a better country. We did after the Great Depression. We could do it again.
That will be up to us, of course.