In 1619, the White Lion, a privateer running short of food with approximately 20 Africans aboard, landed at Point Comfort, an English settlement in what would become Virginia.
The blacks were traded for food, and so began slavery in America.
Four hundred years later, that simple, tiny, obscure act resulted in the emergency we know today as the coming catastrophe of climate change that could threaten the existence of life as we know it on earth.
The text of the Constitution defends private property. In the 18th century, that property included the slaves owned by the aristocrat planters of the southern states.
In the early years of the republic, voting was not available to women, men without property or men of color (blacks and native Americans). The framers of the Constitution determined that an Electoral College was preferred as a defense against an unregulated popular vote.
Five times in our history, because of the vagaries of the Electoral College, a candidate has won the popular vote and lost the election. That includes twice in our time – Al Gore in 2000 (to George W. Bush) and Hillary Clinton in 2016 (to Donald J. Trump).
Had Al Gore become the president after 2000 and had Hillary Clinton been able to follow President Obama, the climate crisis would have been dealt with. Neither Bush nor Trump were or are interested in this issue. Indeed, Donald Trump is hostile to the facts.
G. W. Bush and Donald Trump were minority presidents. They were and are in office by virtue of the antique gerrymander of the Electoral College, which is still in place despite its largely racist origins and minority bias. The two represent a cohort of conservatives who remain hostile to the science of climate change.
The CEOs of the fossil fuels industry knowingly fill the atmosphere with the carbons and methanes that have the potential to alter the conditions of life on the planet. They exploit the advantage a gerrymandered electoral system gives them and seek to suppress the vote, as well.
Meanwhile we languish in the prospect of climate catastrophe. If we get a chance to protect ourselves, implementing the necessary changes to save us will be painful.
But there is still time.
The commonality between the persistence of the legacy of slavery in its white racism and the abandonment of scientific reasoning is ignorance. Ideology-based ignorance.
First, this is about the nature of race. Second, it is on the effects on climate by human activity. In both cases, we see hostility to the use of evidence and reason.
Some believe to this day in racial differences and this national nightmare of white superiority. But an analysis of the human genome makes clear the commonality of the human family, showing there are greater differences in the DNA between individuals than between races.
And yet many choose to ignore that fact.
Climate change is real and is caused, in large part, by human activity. That is the consensus of the vast majority of the scientists working in the field.
And yet many choose to ignore that fact.
Ignorance based on belief. Evidence rejected. Rationality scorned. Blind, arrogant ignorance cherished.
So many seem proud of this ignorance, considering it a badge of righteousness. It brings the false comfort of blind certainty.
The commonality of all humans and the perils of climate change are the shared victims of this ignorance.
Those 20 blacks on the White Lion who landed in Virginia 400 years ago were sold for food. The whites buying them created a nation poisoned from the very beginning. And the greed of the corporate establishment and its clueless or anxious customers bear the responsibility for the peril.
We have slipped our moorings. We drift. And the waters are hostile.
Those white conservative and corporate CEOs and the current reactionary iteration of their party are putting our children and grandchildren – all living things – in danger.
We elders may take comfort knowing that we will avoid the worst of it. We’ll be dead and be out of it. That is shameful.
We must come to our senses. Embrace the evidence, cherish reason and logic.
This can still be fixed. Agitate. Like Greta Thunberg, agitate.
Our children’s and their children’s lives depend on it.