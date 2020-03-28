What used to happen at Stoughton’s Third District when a new unregistered citizen appeared to vote was to prove residency.
The documents were minimal: a driver’s license, a utility bill or a bank statement. No suppression. Voting. Democracy at work.
Sadly, in recent years, frightened by false fears of fraud, voter suppression and other restrictions have been added in parts of the country to such an extent that many, mostly people in cities and those of color, find it nearly impossible to exercise their rights as citizens.
Thomas Jefferson wrote: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” Lincoln took those words to heart.
The nation Jefferson helped to found was a republic. The founding fathers, suspicious of the rule of the mob, restricted the vote to white men of property. All men then, therefore, in practice, were not created equal.
Lincoln objected to the three-fifths rule used when Stephen Douglas proposed Nebraska act to repeal the Missouri Compromise. This was based on South Carolina’s John Calhoun’s constant effort to strengthen minority power.
That is a legacy bequeathed to his disciple, Mitch McConnell and the current governing party.
Lincoln knew this would give too much power to slave states and reduce his own citizenship, making him, as he put it, “a half a man.” Calhoun, an unapologetic racist, hated Jefferson’s Declaration of Equality.
Though it took a bloody Civil War, American history has slowly advanced, in spite of Calhoun, toward a more complete democracy.
The 15th Amendment guaranteed black men the vote. However, Jim Crow laws and the southern Klan ensured that blacks were murderously denied that right. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 helped to correct that.
Even so, reflecting Calhoun’s legacy, some of those rights have been deliberately eroded by a conservative Supreme Court in its decision since.
Direct election of our senators came with the 17th Amendment of 1913. Until then, senators were chosen by state officials.
Women could vote only when the Nineteenth Amendment was ratified in 1920. Native Americans won citizenship in 1924, but the struggle for complete voting rights lasted another 28 years.
America, before the Revolutionary War, was a largely empty land. In 1775, the population of Philadelphia was 35,000, the size of Manitowoc today. The population of America was 2.5 million – comparable to Houston today.
There was no Stoughton. There was only a thinly timbered strip of burr, white and yellow oak dividing the prairie along the river here. The Founders, contending against the tyranny of a king for their freedom, suspicious of mob rule, sensitive to state sovereignty, designed a republic rather than a democracy.
In 2016, Donald Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes. In Dane County, 70% were cast for Clinton. Our district, the 3rd, voted in a decisive majority for Hillary.
Nearly 66 million majority votes were not counted. And a minority-chosen president took office.
American democracy has been locked up by a conservative minority. Four of the nine current conservative nominees of the Supreme Court are there due to the efforts of two minority presidents.
And now, on Nov. 13, 2019, a conservative law firm, The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, alleges that the Wisconsin Elections Commission broke the law when it decided to wait up to two years to deactivate voters. More than 234,000 voters in Wisconsin would have been made unable to cast their ballot unless they registered before the next election. This could dampen turnout among Democrats in the 2020 presidential race.
For America to become a full democracy like Norway, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand and Denmark is still a sad distance away.
So when I cast my vote for Hillary that lovely November evening, I was in the majority – but it counted for nothing. All created equal? Majority rule?
Mr. Calhoun, Mr. McConnell, all who seek to cancel majority will, we’ll thwart you. We’ll have a real democracy, someday.
But, for now, until that time comes, vote. In April. Vote. For every election, no matter how minor.
Maybe eventually that will help us become a full democracy.