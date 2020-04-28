A few months ago, I was at a Venezuelan party that included some people from Northern Wisconsin.
If you’ve ever been to a Latino party, you might have noticed they tend to be loud, and people often shout across the room.
I noticed some Wisconsinites, who didn’t speak Spanish in a corner, talking among themselves and smiling politely. So I introduced myself and we talked.
They had been having fun watching us dance, laugh, and making fun of ourselves (something very common in my culture), so I invited them to join in the dancing.
Verna Myers is noted for saying, “Diversity is being invited to the party, Inclusion is being asked to dance” in this case, I took it literally.
Inclusion is a conscious choice, one that we have to learn to make. There are many examples in Stoughton where community members feel isolated or even unwelcome because of a lack of inclusion.
This is what has motivated a group of Stoughton community members to create Mosaicos Cultural Enrichment Corp. Our mission is to promote understanding, appreciation, and inclusion through facilitated conversations about diversity throughout our community and to foster connection and belonging among underrepresented youth and their families.
In February, we were awarded a grant from Forward Community Investment to start working on this mission. Our first step will be raising awareness about unconscious biases that we all hold.
Unconscious biases include social stereotypes about certain groups of people that are formed outside of our own conscious awareness. This is because we humans, as animals, are wired to recognize the ones that belong to our group.
What makes us different from animals is that we have a conscience and the ability to make intentional choices. But according to the Laboratory for Cognitive Psychophysiology at the University of Illinois, 95% of our mind’s function is unconscious.
These automatic responses are mostly helpful, but in cases of unconscious biases, they become very harmful.
As Stoughton’s demographics change, our community is at a crossroads. A study recently done by Amanda Jane Hoffman in collaboration with the Stoughton Area School District shows that while we have some beautiful examples of neighbors quite different from one another connecting with each other, there are too many instances where this is not the case.
This study, called, “Gaining and Maintaining Young Adults and Young Families in Stoughton, Wisconsin,” can be found on the SASD website.
In most cases, making people feel unwelcome happens unintentionally, due to unconscious bias.
Today, we have an opportunity to build on our best selves as Stoughtonites and consciously choose to include everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, ability, language, gender, sexuality, or any other identity. To do that, we all must become conscious of our unconscious behaviors and the impact they have on the people around us.
Then we can move toward changing our attitudes and gaining the knowledge and skills we need to interact with people that are different from ourselves.
That starts by making sure we go out of our way to include people who might seem different from us one way or another, who might not seem to fit in. And sometimes, being invited is all that it takes.
While some of the people I asked to dance at that party didn’t join me, at least they knew they were welcome in a place they might have felt uncomfortable in. And for those who did, they seemed to have had a good time.
To learn more about Mosaicos and join us in our mission, please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/mosaicos.us and our Instagram page at instagram.com/mosaicos.us.