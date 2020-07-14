Every time I get into my car and drive, there is a risk I will be in an accident.
I can make the risk smaller by keeping to the speed limit, only passing when it is legal (or maybe not passing at all) and by staying alert. I can make sure my tires and brakes are working well.
Next time I buy a car, I will include a lot of the newer safety features, like auto braking. I also like the light that goes on in the side view mirror when someone is in your blind spot.
I could do all of this and more, and yet when I drive I still have the risk of being in an accident. This is a risk I accept and learn to live with. Knowing this risk helps me to be a better driver.
When COVID-19 was first announced, I was tempted to say I don’t want to take all these precautions. Let’s just live our lives like we always have and see what happens. But my driving experience taught me that when I drive, I am not just taking a risk with my life and health, but with everyone else who drives, or bikes, or walks.
For that, I am glad.
I realized that if I learned to be cautious when I drive and it has become a normal part of my life, the same can happen with the virus.
I can learn to be cautious, and it can become a normal part of my life. Just like I had to learn to drive, I now had to learn about the virus. I had to learn what precautions to take, and then get used to taking them.
When I am driving and come to a stop sign, I stop.
I wouldn’t say that I like stop signs, but I like what they do. They help ensure a safe crossing for everyone. They decrease the odds of an accident.
And now, when I’m in public, I wear a mask.
I don’t like wearing a mask, but I like what they do for us. Wearing a mask can get uncomfortable and it limits my nonverbal communication. But masks make it harder for the virus to spread. They reduce the odds of someone getting ill.
I also don’t like standing six feet away from everyone. I am more of a two-foot distance kind of guy. Normally, It feels like I am not showing proper respect if I keep a person six feet away.
Yet I now keep the six-foot distance because I like what six feet can do for us. It can take us out the immediate range of the virus, and so reduce the odds of someone getting ill.
I do like washing my hands, so doing that more often is not a struggle. I just have to make sure I say a prayer that takes about 20 seconds as I wash my hands.
Just as I learned to drive a car with caution, I can learn to deal with the virus with caution. I wear the mask when appropriate, I keep the six feet, I wash my hands.
There is still a risk to driving even when I have followed all the safety rules. This risk does not stop me from driving a car, but motivates me to drive safely. I drive safely for the sake of everyone.
There might still be a risk of the virus spreading even when I have followed all the precautions. This does not stop me from talking with people, from praying with people, from meeting with people (although most of my meetings are now on Zoom), but it motivates me to follow the precautions when I do these things.
I don’t follow them only for my sake, but for everyone’s sake.
I want to continue to drive, so I drive with caution. I want to continue to interact with people so I am learning new ways of caution.
Learning to be cautious can be annoying and maybe fearful, but as we incorporate the new ways into our lives, they can become a way for us to show our love and respect for one another.