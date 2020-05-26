I recently came across some comments on Facebook about our president that I agreed with, yet at the same time, I did not like the comments.
I like that people express their ideas for others to consider. We are all different, with different talents and abilities, different things that are close to our heart, different ways of thinking, different ways of living our values. And I like to hear opinions – sometimes I agree with them and sometimes I don’t.
What I don’t like to hear is people insulting one another or being condescending as they express their opinions. This is harmful to the person receiving the insult, to the person giving the insult and to anyone who may hear it.
A much better approach is to say that I might not agree with you, but I still respect you. You can reject a person’s opinion without rejecting the person.
I have two friends who are politically opposite – one is very conservative, the other very liberal. They used to have great conversations about politics.
I would enjoy listening to them put out their arguments and reasons to try to convince each other of their point. They did it with a lot of enthusiasm and gusto.
After a while, they started seeing each other not as friends but as political enemies. This changed their relationship.
They got frustrated trying to talk to each other. They started to avoid each other, and things just got worse for them until they decided not to talk politics anymore. They are still friends today, but they no longer have good, engaging political conversations.
Leaving out the politics enabled them to maintain their friendship, but it also limited their friendship.
They both have insights to offer. They could have continued to help each other grow in knowledge and in understanding. They could have continued to help each other keep an open mind and heart. Their friendship would have deepened.
There are many ideas, talents and ways of doing things in our country and our world. Sharing our opinions is one way to bring them all together, to bring growth in unity to all of us. We will never all be the same, yet we can always have respect for one another.
Like most of us, I think all of my opinions are right, but I also realize I can be wrong, so if you share your insights with me, you could help me see things in a new way. You could help my life be better.
Maybe I wouldn’t agree with you, but I still would be grateful for what you give to me to consider. And then maybe you might want to consider my opinion too, and it could help your life be better.
What makes us right is not our politics, not our opinions, not our ways of thinking, but loving people. When I have love for people, I value them. I desire to let them know they are valuable.
I want people to tell me what they think, not necessarily because I want to agree with them, and not to manipulate them, but to understand them.
If we try to search for understanding more than for agreement, we can bring peace more than division. If we can disagree without insult or being condescending, we can bring unity in diversity.
And then we can say to others, “Talk to me, because I know you have something worthwhile to say.”
That is how we all can contribute to the growth of peace and joy in our world.