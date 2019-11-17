If I were to live by myself in a place where no one else was around, law would not be very important because the only person I could harm was myself.
But I live in Stoughton, with about 12,000 other people. Within a few hours driving radius, I live with over a million people.
Law becomes important because it guides us, teaches us, lets us know when we are doing something harmful to others and could stop us from doing something harmful. Law helps us to live together in peace.
This can be complicated when some people think a law is helping us, but others think the law is hurting us.
Let’s say a person robbed a bank of $100,000 but went on to live an exemplary life. Generous to the poor, giving time to the community, a very upstanding citizen.
Should we say let's forget about the bank robbery because in the end the person turned out good?
If we were to put this person in jail, it would cost us resources, take him or her off the tax rolls, would stop the person from the good work he/she is doing. If we would choose to do, we might be saying you can break the law as long as in the end you turn out good.
The same could be said if a person were to come into our country illegally. If this person gets a job, pays all the taxes, never even breaks a speeding law, is respectful to their neighbors and loves our country, should we say lets forget the illegal part because the person turned out good and so is benefiting our country?
Some people might say a law is a law and it does not matter whether a person does good or bad after breaking that law. All that matters is whether the person breaks the law or not. Justice is enforcing the law equally on everyone.
Other people might say a law is for the service of our country. If a person were to break the law, the law should consider their circumstances. If that person is now living in the way of love and respect, and the law they broke did not harm anyone, enforcing the law would be harmful to our country because we would lose people who are contributing to the good of our country.
In that view, justice is not doing the same for all, but doing what is best helps each person and best helps our country.
I follow a middle course. I value and follow our laws. Some laws I understand, some I don’t, but I follow them because they bring unity.
When everyone else is playing by the rules, it would be disrespectful to play by my own rules. Yet at the same time, I want to apply the laws in ways that benefit our country and help all people involved.
When a law brings conflict or disunity between people, I have several things to consider.
First, I can decide.whether I agree with the law and discuss it with others.
When I look at the evidence, I might see it as good, bad or somewhere in between. Some of it might be good, some bad and some natural. I can share these views and listen to what others think.
I can then defend the law if I think it is good or work to change it if I think it is bad. Our government is set up so every citizen can be heard. Even non citizens can contact government representatives.
There can also be a distinction between the law and enforcing the law. For example, police officers know the speed limit, but they would seldom enforce it on someone who going 2 mph over it. The law is broken, but it is not being enforced because the person is not causing harm.
Maybe the harm that is caused could be a determination of how the law is enforced.
Law is good for our country and good for each one of us.
When I pay attention to the law and when I pay attention to how the law affects people, I can have a positive influence on what is the law and on how it is lived.