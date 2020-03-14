Sometimes I am tempted to give in to the idea that lying a little won’t hurt anyone, that it in fact might even help someone.
If a child who is learning to play an instrument and does not sound good asks me, “How do I sound?” I want to say you sound good, because I want to encourage the child. But if I am being honest, I cannot say it.
I can give an honest answer that is still encouraging, such as “I am glad you are learning to play an instrument,” or, “You are making progress, good job!” I could also tell the child I am glad to listen and thank him or her for sharing their music.” All of these things are true.
If a person asks me how they look, I can look for things that look good on the person or the things that make a person look good. If I know the person well, I could also point out the things that do not look good, and frame them with what does look good. These are honest answers.
We do not have to say everything we think. But we should not deceive people.
As I learn to see the good in everyone, my answer can always be based on the good that I see. I share the positive, not the negative.
If I were a negative person, my honest answers could be harsh and insulting. If a person were to ask how they sound, look or act, I would say, “Terrible,” or else I would be tempted to lie because I don’t want to be insulting and say, 'Great.” Neither option is kind.
The solution is changing what you think. If you become a positive person, you’ll look for the good, fill your heart with joy. Then your honest answer will be based on the good you see.
Another type of lie comes when I tell someone something is true because I have deceived myself.
For example, when I was in school, I feared speaking in public because I thought if I said the wrong things, people would reject me.
The lie I convinced myself was that if people knew me they would not like me. Then I would share that lie with others by saying I cannot speak in public
When I entered the seminary, I knew I would have to speak in public. With the encouragement of others and lots of prayers, I realized I had been lying to myself. I could speak in public without fear of rejection, and so I learned to do it. I now even enjoy doing it.
Scammers are the source of another type of lie – saying things they know are not true so they can use you to their benefit. They will make up a convincing false story to fool you into giving them money, maybe using the name of family numbers or government agencies.
This type of lie harms everyone. It harms the dignity and self respect of the one who lies, and so greatly decrease the liar’s chance of having a happy and peaceful life. It also harms the trust of the one who is told the lie. It makes our world a harder place to live in.
Almost all lying is harmful in some way, and we can live our lives without lying by opening ourselves to care about people and being compassionate. That decreases our temptation to lie.
The temptation to lie decreases when see people, rather than objects to use as we want. It happens when we care, and when we see people with strengths and talents, with weaknesses and struggles, with hopes and dreams, with thoughts and feelings.
There is seldom any real benefit to lying, either to others or to yourself. Lying harms the people we love, the people we work with, anyone we interact with and ourselves.
Telling the truth when we have respect and dignity in positive ways improves our lives, the lives of those around us and the quality of our society.
Honesty does build a better world.