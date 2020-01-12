A while ago, I heard of a person who was active in her church and community. She volunteered for a lot of things.
A friend of hers convinced her that she needed to take care of herself, fulfill her dreams and desires. So she withdrew from everything in which she was volunteering.
This woman became self-centered, caring only for what fulfilled her. And yet while she became self fulfilled, she became depressed and dissatisfied with life. She did not find happiness.
I know another woman who is very happy in life, filled with peace and joy. People like to be around her, because they catch her joyful spirit.
She does not try to be self fulfilled. Her attention and focus is on the people she is looking at, not on herself.
She cares about people and their struggles, but they do not become her struggles. Love and joy dominate her life.
The odd thing about fulfillment is we attain it best by caring about and loving other people, by giving ourselves to others we can find happiness and purpose
If my goal is to fulfill myself, I can become self centered. I could view other people in terms of what can they do for me so I can be fulfilled. I could see the people I interact with as a means to get that self-fulfillment I desire.
If my goal is to love people for their sake, not for mine, I am not looking at how I can use them, I am looking at the person, what is important to them, what are their blessings, what are their struggles.
After I see this, if I can help in some way, I offer to help. Even if I don’t do anything else, I have given this person understanding and respect.
This can bring some happiness and peace for happiness and peace can come simply from understanding and respect.
As I give it to them they give it back in return. This is the nature of love. We give ourselves to benefit others and then find we are blessed.
By doing this, we are not self fulfilled. We are fulfilled through one another. This makes us a community.
There is always risk in opening yourself to helping people. Unfortunately, there are people who might seek to take advantage of you or to use you for their own ends. To decrease this risk, I try to grow to wisdom and ask what is the best way to truly help someone.
Sometimes people are better helped when I don’t do what they want.
Sometimes people want things that are not loving, just and merciful. For people in this situation, I pray they can change what they want in life.
When an engaged couple comes to get married at St. Ann’s, I ask each of them a question on behalf of the Church: Are you getting married for the good of your intended spouse? They always say yes.
I do not ask them if they are getting married for their own good or for their own self fulfillment. That’s because love for your spouse can be more important than love for yourself.
If someone is using their spouse for self fulfillment, the odds of the relationship ending badly is high, because they are using their spouse.
Love does not want to use people. Love wants to care for someone for their own sake.
When a person says his or her spouse’s happiness is more important than even their own happiness and that person’s spouse says the same, the odds of the relationship growing in love in good times and in bad times is huge.
Now that we are in the New Year, I suggest this can be the year to find fulfillment by loving all the people around you for their sake.