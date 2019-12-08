Libraries are for everyone. That’s a core belief of librarians everywhere.
We follow the American Library Association’s “Core Values of Librarianship,” which include access, freedom of information and the public good. We affirm Ranganathan’s Five Laws of Library Science, which include “Books are for use,” “Every person his or her book,” and “Every book its reader.”
But libraries haven’t always attempted to behave or operate in this manner.
Before the late 1800s, children under age 14 were not allowed to use libraries, even with an adult accompanying them. And while most of us are familiar with the ugly, painful stories of segregated schools, many libraries were segregated like the communities around them until the 1960s.
Though we will always have room to learn and grow, libraries have come a long way since then.
The movement toward inclusivity really began in 1894, when a Milwaukee librarian named Lutie Stearns attended an annual American Library Association meeting and made the wild proposal: What if we created a space in the library just for children?
In 1896, a librarian in Brooklyn, N.Y., put these ideas into action, forming the Children’s Library of the Pratt Institute, and other libraries followed suit. Today, it would be unthinkable to operate a public library without books, programs, and space for children.
But segregation persisted for many years, especially in the South, where many libraries refused to allow black people to check out books.
In his 1944 memoir “Black Boy,” Richard Wright wrote about his experiences in the 1920s. Wright was allowed to enter the library to pick up books for white men he worked with, but he was forbidden to use the library himself.
Eventually, he worked up the courage to ask a co-worker if he could use his library card and wrote fake notes to the librarian as though he were checking out the books on behalf of his white co-worker and not himself.
“You’re not using these books, are you?” the librarian grilled Wright.
“Oh, no, ma’am. I can’t read,” Wright lied to avoid suspicion.
As late as 1964, black protesters were still being arrested for staging sit-ins at libraries in the South until the Civil Rights Act officially made discrimination by public institutions illegal.
I am struck by how unique the library is as an institution. “No loitering” is a common rule at most businesses, but the library is an indoor place where you can hang out for hours without being expected to either participate in a designated task, spend some money or move along.
At any given time, we may have patrons from just a few weeks old to 85 or older using the library at the same time in very different ways. In our meeting room, children may be singing “I Know a Chicken” while a college student takes an exam and a recent retiree checks out a stack of international travel guides.
I firmly believe that the human contact and dignity libraries can provide are just as important as our free books, DVDs, and WiFi. For lonely people, our friendly smiles and chit-chat may provide some of their only conversation.
People who are often ignored or looked down upon by society may be heartened when library staff greet and assist them the same way they treat other patrons.
Libraries have far from a spotless history when it comes to inclusivity. But I’m thankful we have taken it on as a core value and that we continue to explore, challenge ourselves, and learn from our mistakes so we can be as welcoming and accessible as possible.