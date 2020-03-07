Stoughton has always had an outsized reputation for a community of such a modest size.
This reputation is based on equal parts notoriety and eccentricity. To be blunt, Stoughton has always exhibited a weirdness that has drawn attention to itself.
As Ferde Homme, author of Oak Opening, the seminal history of Stoughton first published in 1947, noted: “Stoughton’s wild revelry gave this community a far-flung notoriety.” He mentioned the propensity of Stoughton’s “hard working, hard drinking, boisterous, swash-buckling” element to “work hard, play hard and fight hard.”
Ferde was talking about Stoughton during the boom town days of the early 1900s, but Stoughton residents penchant for brawling extended well into the 1970s and beyond.
I recall out-of-town toughs darkening the doors of local watering holes looking for an Aaberg or a Nelson to confront in a pugilistic manner on numerous occasions. The resulting brawl often sent the denizens of the tavern scurrying for cover as fists, and occasionally bar furniture, flew with profusion.
I also recall that the Stoughton boys (and occasional girl) almost always emerged victorious.
Stoughton also had more that its fair share of “characters.”
Famous innovators, such as Per Lysne and Enoch Reinhold, exerted nationwide influence plying their unique crafts. But other local luminaries such as Earle and Pearl, Crazy Mary, Saul Wigsmoan, Jamie Thorpe and more created their own form of legend.
As kids, we often had personal contact with these beloved locals, but as often as not, we learned about them through storytellers, more commonly referred to by the acronym that included the letters B and S. These BSers were keepers of the narrative tradition, and they often embellished local lore to heights far beyond objective recognition.
These wayward wags weren’t held in contempt for their loose relationship to the truth. Quite the contrary. They were important, indispensible contributors to the community. They kept the story of “Stoughton” going.
I can’t recall the amount of times my father began a tale with “I heard this one from so and so, of course he was always a “BSer, but…”
I had relatives, including the late mayor Doug Pfundheller, who wholeheartedly partook in this tradition.
With the onset of the counterculture, Stoughton’s weirdness embodied a narrative of a different sort: jokes.
Madison author and radio personality Michael Feldman recalled a joke that circulated in the capital city in the late 60s. It went, “What do you get when you combine a serving of lutefisk with a hit of acid? The answer? “A trip to Stoughton.”
I remember visiting Stoughton in the 80s during my long hiatus in the West, and by then, the humor had descended into something close to ridicule.
Numerous Madison radio shock jocks would cap off a sophomoric observation with the exclamation: “At least you’re not in Stoughton” or “That’s something that could only happen…in Stoughton!!” Then the whole morning zoo would erupt in knowing bellows, accompanied by canned sound effects. We were akin to a laughingstock.
And then something curious happened. The smug citizens of Madison began speaking about Stoughton in positive terms. The phrase “worth a visit” began showing up (trending).
The turning point now seems obvious. It was the Opera House.
Suddenly, we were a hotbed of culture that transcended our quaint Norwegian celebrations. Soon, folks on such counterculture mainstays as WORT radio were singing the praises of Stoughton’s “uncut gem.”
Madison’s Isthmus called it “A Jewel of a Venue” in a 2012 piece. Folks began traveling from destinations as far away as Chicago, Minneapolis and Rockford.
We were given credibility.
Soon, other things began making Stoughton seem more viable to outsiders. Livsreise gave our heritage a shiny contemporary museum sheen. Farm-to-table cusine, farmers markets and a brewpub are now a real thing.
We’re still not cosmopolitan enough to have our own Starbucks, but folks from back east (Coasties) can revel in the colorful new Dunkin’ Donuts. The Abel Gallery, that Paoli-based art mainstay, decamped for refurbished digs in Stoughton in 2019.
And a hip, newfangled variation on river recreation, the whitewater park, is well on its way to becoming a reality.
So the question becomes whether Stoughton can maintain its idiosyncratic, eccentric past as we embrace the cultural realities of 2020 and beyond. Whether we can, to paraphrase the catchphrase of other larger communities, keep Stoughton weird.
We’ve been handed such a vast treasure of raw material that it would be downright criminal not to utilize our historic uniqueness, even the questionable parts, for future endeavors. As we wade into the future, Stoughton needs to recognize that we don’t have to discard our lovably strange past to be viable and inviting. We should build on it.
We’re unique. We’re distinct. We’re Stoughton. And that’s something that can only happen… in Stoughton.