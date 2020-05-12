For the first time since World War II, our beloved Norwegian festival has been replaced by a large empty void.
To provide some solace, the Hub has encouraged residents to indulge in nostalgia and reflect back on the traditions that have made the 17th of May such a unique time.
My personal memories invariably go back to the 70s, when our Syttende Mai celebration was more like an episode of the HBO series “Deadwood” than the family-friendly festival it has become today.
Back then, our Syttende Mai headquarters was Rorges, the greatest tavern in the world (now the Hallmark Store on Main Street).
During the day, Rorges catered largely to non-working farmers who played euchre nonstop at a table in the window for all the world to see. But in the evening, Rorges would serve a younger clientele. My friends and I would meet there on a regualr basis to sample the limited 25-cent drink menu: red ones (Budweiser) or blue ones (PBR).
After a few libations, we would launch into our own off-kilter versions of traditional Norwegian folk tunes like, “We Are Just Some Carp From Stoughton” (sample line: “Ya for sure us carp ain’t tame”) or, “Klu Da Du, the Klu Dukka Song” (sample line: “Klu da du dukka du Esther Haugen, klu dukka ika yukka Stoughton after dark!”)
We would also form nonexistent subversive groups like the Anti Lutefisk League, who plotted to hijack a truck full of lutefisk and destroy the dastardly contents, until we realized that lutefisk cannot be destroyed under any circumstances.
The famously pecuniary Gilmore Rorge actually began hiring bands for Syttende Mai Fridays, and the crowds of locals and visitors alike spilled out into the street late into the night.
On Saturday, the festivities would extend to Beaster’s Park (now Pleasant Hill Park). That had been named after the four boys with outsized personalities in the Beaster family, who lived nearby.
Beaster’s Park was home to an all day impromptu softball game, lorded over by the alternative King of Syttende Mai, Tom Jacobson, aka “Jako.” Jako wore a Norwegian Flag as a cape and a headpiece that could generously be categorized as a crown.
Jako filmed all the proceedings nonstop with an 8mm camera. A big feature of the event was a seemingly unlimited flow of kegged beer.
Strange as it may seem today, the Stoughton police had a verbal agreement with the revelers that allowed them to serve the beer as long as they kept the proceedings under control and solely at the park. Supposedly, the IRS even showed up one year in an attempt to collect sales tax for the large amount of libation served.
I have a DVR with over two hours of Jako’s crude footage on it. Suffice it to say, the film will never appear in the Livreise video archives.
On Sunday, the remaining kegs always made an appearance on the east side of town near the current Kwik Trip, much to the chagrin of the police.
Back then, the parade followed a much longer route, originating near Kegonsa school. Jako footage reveals young women clad in bunads happily tapping free beer for a line of parade fans as a cavalcade of school bands and floats streamed by in the background.
The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers visited Norway for the first time in 1972, and to return the favor, Oslo sent the official dance group of the king to Stoughton for the celebration of 1973. Our family housed a young dancer whose father owned some boats called the Norwegian Cruise Line.
The visiting performers were a talented and gregarious bunch, with great stamina. In addition to performing numerous times with the Stoughton dancers, they also managed to sustain a hectic social schedule that kept them at gatherings until nearly sunrise every single night (day?).
I befriended a dancer named Mikal Engvoll, who invited us to visit anytime. A month later, I found myself (along with two Stoughton companions) celebrating the Midsummer’s Night Eve on the Norwegian Bygdoy Peninsula with the entire Oslo dance group. I remain friends with Mikal to this day.
I was also present when the shots were fired.
It was 1975, and I was performing onstage in a band called Clint Jordan and the Crevulettes, formed by cast members of a Thurber Carnival, the first production of the Stoughton Village Players. We were in a beer tent in the parking lot of the Norse Chalet (now home to the infamous Shaker’s), and the crowd was a tad rowdy.
By this time, our little celebration was attracting an unseemly out-of-town element, in this case the CC Riders, Madison’s infamous biker club. There was some sort of altercation, and a few gunshots were fired through the ceiling of the tent.
The bachannal that was the 70s Syttende Mai never recovered.
Reining in the excesses of the festivities of that era was certainly the responsible and necessary thing to do. Today’s celebration is safe and satisfying for the entire family, and it is something the entire community can take pride in.
But for Norwegian Americans and other locals of a certain age, the fuzzy memories of Syttende Mai’s back in the day will always hold a special place in their hearts. And perhaps other organs, as well.