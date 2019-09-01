A dual fundraiser will benefit the Stoughton Public Library and the Stoughton Village Players Theater.
The theater, 255 E. Main St., will host a “Clarinet and Friends” show with 19 performers at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. There is no cost for tickets, but all money donated will go to the two organizations.
There will be a combination of harp, clarinet, cello, singing and other instruments that will play to two dancers from the Madison Tango Society, a nonprofit organization based in Madison.
In addition, The Blue Moon Klezmer Band, which member and former Stoughton Public Library director Richard MacDonald described as a celebratory music from the Jewish people of Eastern Europe, plans to perform.
MacDonald retired from the library director position in April and serves as the organizer of Clarient and Friends. He picked these two organizations because they are integral parts of the city, he said.
The theater donated space for the performance and the library is close to his heart.
“Since I’ve lived in Stoughton I’ve seen the theater do a lot of good things,” MacDonald said. “The library has a motto four words: educate, enrich, empower and engage. Educate people of all ages, enriches people’s lives, empower people to do more and engage people from the community.”
The money raised will be equally divided between the Stoughton Village Players Theater and the Stoughton Public Library. The theater hopes to upgrade the hearing loop and the library would like to purchase audio books.
Jessica Knutson, of Edward Jones, and Famous Yeti’s Pizza plan to provide matching funds for the first $500 in donations.
MacDonald said the performance is about listening to good music but also enjoying quality time with community members.
“I hope people not only enjoy the music and seeing us but also seeing their own friends as well,” MacDonald said.